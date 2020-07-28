North Korea Toughens Prevention Measures Against COVID-19 After First Possible Infection

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, North Korea has finally introduced strict measures against the COVID-19 virus after the country recently confirmed its first official case of the coronavirus. According to reports, North Korea has locked down the border town of Kaesong after the discovery of the first case of the deadly virus.

North Korea declares emergency

As per reports, North Korea has begun supplying citizens with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), coronavirus test kits as well as medical equipment’s. Strict quarantine measures and temperature screening of districts in Kaesong have also begun. An emergency was also declared in the country by North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

According to reports, North Korea suspected of having the virus after a person showing symptoms returned from South Korea. In a WHO statement, the country has stated that since July 16 it has tested 1,200 people and all have tested negative. Currently, North Korea has close to 700 people in quarantine. The World Health Organisation also added that North Korea has received close to 1,000 primers and robes for machines that are capable of detecting the virus. 15 labs in the country have been designated as coronavirus testing sites as per the WHO.

The country that is under extreme sanctions from the United States has reportedly received aid and test kits from the WHO and allied nations such as Russia. These important medical supplies were reportedly held up at the border due to NorthKprea’s own strict protocols.

Read: Kim Jong Un Declares Emergency In North Korea As First COVID-19 Case Surfaces

Read: 'Rocket Man' Kim Jong Un Boasts About His Nukes Amid Stalled North Korea-U.S Talks

According to reports, National emergency was declared by Kim Jong Un during an emergency politburo meeting. It is believed that North Korea’s first COVID-19 case returned from South Korea on July 19. The defector is said to have “illegally crossed” world's most secure borders as the military agreed that there here was a "high possibility" of such an incident despite guard posts and vigilance, international media reports confirmed.

The deadly coronavirus pandemic which began in an illegal wet market in Wuhan, China late last year has infected 16,495,309 across the world and the global death toll stands at 654,327 as per John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre. The United States is currently the global epicentre of the virus and has reported 4,294,770 positive coronavirus cases, the highest number of infected in the world.

(Image credit: AP)

Read: Kim Jong Un Declares Emergency In North Korea As First COVID-19 Case Surfaces

Read: North Korea's Kim Jong Un Visits Chicken Farm; Calls For Improvements