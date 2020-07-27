Kim Jong Un Declares Emergency In North Korea As First COVID-19 Case Surfaces

In what is being called the first officially recognised case of COVID-19 in North Korea, the communist nation sealed its borders and issued lockdown guidelines in the city of Kaesong on Sunday, July 26 as per state media reported.

As per the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong Un held an emergency politburo meeting to announce a "maximum emergency system” and a top-class alert" in order to curb the further spread of the infection.

COVID-19 patient 'illegally crossed' border

In an official address to the people of North Korea, Kim Jong was reported stating that the malignant coronavirus could seem to have made it to the country and the officials have been appointed to take immediate steps to restrict movement in Kaesong city.

The COVID-19 patient is suspected to have returned from South Korea on July 19. The defector is said to have “illegally crossed” world's most secure borders as the military agreed that there here was a "high possibility" of such an incident despite guard posts and vigilance, international media reports confirmed. The accused, 24-year-old, is believed to have fled rape allegations in the South.

A state agency reported that the patient was “immediately” sent to a quarantine facility and the investigation was ongoing to trace his contacts. The situation was "dangerous, destructive, and disastrous”, the agency added.

