North Korea Reports Mysterious Illness In 800 Families; Kim Jong Un Sends Medicines

At least 800 families in North Korea’s Hwanghae Province are reportedly suffering from what the government has termed an “acute enteric epidemic.” As of now, local health authorities have refrained from naming a particular disease or infection but touted that it may be cholera or typhoid. It is pertinent to note that the hermit island, last month, announced its first coronavirus cases and thereby activated a "maximum emergency epidemic prevention system." Earlier this week, it announced that it has been hit by an “unidentified gastrointestinal disease.”

Meanwhile, Sky News reported that country’s dictator-leader Kim Jong-Un has reportedly sent medicines “prepared by his family” to the country’s southwest. It is pertinent to note that Hwanghae province is North Korea's main agricultural region. As DPRK continues to battle acute food shortages, experts have said that the spread of disease could worsen the country's widespread food crisis.

"The respected General Secretary Kim Jong Un has sent medicines prepared by his family to the Haeju City, South Hwanghae Province," a statement published by the state-controlled KCNA news agency stated. "[Kim] stressed the need to contain the epidemic at the earliest date possible by taking a well-knit measure to quarantine the suspected cases to thoroughly curb its spread," it added. The report also highlighted that people were crying in gratitude as they thanked the Supreme Leader for his help.

Coronavirus pandemic in North Korea

North Korea had announced a countrywide coronavirus outbreak on May 13, two years after COVID-19 hit the world. As the surge continues, it has documented 19,310 new cases of fever, without specifying how many of those individuals had tested positive for coronavirus, as per the state news agency KCNA. Since the pandemic was reported in mid-May, over 4.6 million people have developed fever-like symptoms.

Earlier in June, Kim stated, during a ruling party meeting, that the pandemic scenario has surpassed the "serious crisis" level. However, the nation continues to impose severe limitations. According to some foreign analysts, the restrictions would put even more burden on the nation's already struggling economy, which has been hammered by long-running pandemic-related border closures and UN sanctions.

(Image: AP)