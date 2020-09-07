North Korea Satellite Images Suggest Ballistic Missile Launch Plans: US Think Tank Report

In the latest development on the Korean peninsula, satellite images suggest that North Korea is preparing for a medium-range submarine ballistic missile launch as it showed several vessels within a secure boat basin, similar to that of the October 2019 Pukguksong-3 test.

The satellite images acquired by the Center for Strategic and International Studies on September 4 show activity at the country's Sinpo shipyard suggestive of preparations for an upcoming test of a Pukguksong-3 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from the submersible test stand barge.

The presence of several vessels within the secure boat basin at the Sinpo South Shipyard may suggest preparations for a forthcoming Pukguksong-3 SLBM test launch. Read new analysis by Joe Bermudez and @VictorDCha for @BeyondCSISKorea here: https://t.co/OmSabNw6C8. pic.twitter.com/gfRDs7AhKR — CSIS (@CSIS) September 6, 2020

Read: North Korea's Leader Kim Jong Un Inspects Typhoon-hit Areas, Announces Recovery Plan

The indicator suggesting the preparations for the possible test launch is the presence of two ROMEO-class submarines (SS) anchored within the bay of the submarine base on Mayang-do. However, there are no visible indications in the satellite images that the "newly built submarine", which North Korea's first true ballistic missile submarine, has been launched.

"Activity is also noted around the static test stand on the south side of the Sinpo South Shipyard where vehicles or equipment appear to be positioned around the rail-mounted service stand and test stand strong arm (used to raise a launch tube or missile into the vertical position for testing). Similar activity has been seen in the past both for maintenance and prior to ejections tests," the US think tank said in its report.

The development comes as US President Donald Trump, who had promised to deal with North Korea himself, prepares for his re-election campaign for the upcoming November poll in the country. CSIS said that the launch could be part of Pyongyang's "October surprise" that as per its historical data shows heightened provocations around the US presidential election years.

Read: North Korean Troops, Vehicles Preparing For Major Military Parade: US Think-tank

Uranium enrichment

A few days ago, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog had reported that its suspects North Korea is continuing to enrich uranium which could potentially be used in a nuclear weapon. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which does not have any inspectors in Pyongyang at the moment, said that based on the satellite images it had acquired, North Korea is still enriching uranium.

Read: North Korea Pledges 'severe Punishment' For Officials Over Typhoon Maysak Casualties

Read: IAEA Suspects North Korea Still Enriching Uranium, heightens Open-source Info Collection