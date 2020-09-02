North Korean Troops, Vehicles Preparing For Major Military Parade: US Think-tank

Amid restrictions on public due to coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of vehicles and thousands of troops in North Korea have been gathering to rehearse for a major military parade, shows satellite imagery released by a US think-tank. The ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) was founded on October 10, 1945, and North Korean troops are preparing for a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the party.

38 North, a program of the Stimson Center dedicated to analysing events in and around North Korea, released satellite imagery which showed the formation of troops and vehicles at the Mirim Parade Training Ground, in Pyongyang suburbs. The think tank analysed the commercial satellite imagery captured on August 31, marking a replica of Kim II Sung Square, where the actual parade will take place.

The images provide the first evidence that rehearsals are underway despite coronavirus restrictions in place for common public. The Mirim facility has regularly been used as a rehearsal location for parades but the rehearsals, according to 38 North, started slightly later when compared to previous years, possibly because of COVID-19 measures and weather constraints.

“In 2017, for instance, preparations were observed about two months ahead of the April 15 parade while in 2015, the first signs of preparations for the October 10 parade were observed in May,” said the think tank.

Kim's absence during April celebrations

In North Korea, April 15 is considered as one of the most important days in the country’s annual political calendar to celebrate the dynasty. However, North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un remained absent from commemorations of his grandfather’s birth anniversary which triggered speculations around unusual break away from traditions.

While Kim’s absence from April celebrations triggered speculations around his health, experts will be closely watching the October parade after fresh rumours. A South Korea diplomat had claimed that Kim has delegated the responsibilities of managing relations with Seoul and Washington to her sister Kim Yo-jong, making her de facto second in command. The assertion led to another wave of speculations, wondering whether Kim’s decision was taken in the view of a possible deteriorating health condition.

