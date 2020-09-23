North Korea's Satellite Images Suggest Vehicle Likely Carrying Ballistic Missile: Report

A vehicle that may be carrying intercontinental ballistic missile has been spotted at a parade training ground in Pyongyang suburbs amid signs of preparation for celebratory parade on October 10, a US-based think-tank said. The ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) was founded on October 10, 1945, and North Korean troops are preparing for a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the party.

38 North, a program of the Stimson Center dedicated to analysing events in and around North Korea, released satellite imagery of Mirim Parade Training Ground on September 22. The analysts said that the shape and size of the vehicle suggests a transporter-erector-launcher (TEL) for a large missile. However, they also added that it could be a towed mobile-erector-launcher (MEL) with its truck-tractor attached, citing insufficient imagery resolution.

“While imagery resolution is insufficient to determine exactly what the vehicle is, relative size and shape suggests that it may be a transporter-erector-launcher (TEL) for a large missile,” the group said.

They acknowledged that the vehicle could be something else but added that it seems unlikely in this particular location and circumstance.” The Mirim facility has regularly been used as a rehearsal location for parades but the rehearsals, according to 38 North, started slightly later when compared to previous years, possibly because of COVID-19 measures and weather constraints.

Parade rehearsal

The group had earlier reported the gathering of hundreds of vehicles and thousands of troops ahead of the major military parade. The think-tank had released satellite imagery which showed the formation of troops and vehicles at the Mirim Parade Training Ground and a replica of Kim II Sung Square, where the actual parade will take place.

North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un remained absent from commemorations of his grandfather’s birth anniversary which triggered speculations around unusual break away from traditions. While Kim’s absence from April celebrations triggered speculations around his health, experts will be closely watching the October parade after fresh rumours.

