Kim Jong-un's Sister Wants North Korea's Kids To Spend 90 Mins Daily Learning About Him

In yet another new low in the autocracy in North Korea, the leadership of the country has passed a law which will require pre-school children to spend at least 90 minutes a day learning about their leader Kim Jong-un as a part of their course curriculum.

Local media reported the new diktat on 'greatness education' was aimed at cultivating loyalty and trust towards the North Korean leadership. Reports stated that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, recently directed the changes in the “greatness education” curriculum at the country’s preschools nationwide.

Schools glorify violence

Seoul-based Daily NK reported that preschoolers earlier spent only 30 minutes a day learning about the childhoods of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. The amount of time spent on learning the childhood of their supreme leader Kim Jong-un is now twice that spent on his predecessors Suryong [Kim Il-sung] and the general [Kim Jong-il]’s childhoods. Interesting to note is the preschooler children spend around three hours in school, according to a report. Of the three hours, one and a half hours will be devoted to greatness education.

International media reports quoting a source said that the parents of the children have expressed resentment over the new order as the increased time on greatness education will leave less time for children to spend on elementary education. Apart from that, North Korean schools have murals and posters of North Korean tanks and war planes, glorifying violence against US troops, according to a source cited by the UK based media Daily Mail.

The new order reportedly demands schools to make the school environment interesting so children could learn the new curriculum in style and with great interest. There have been speculations of the additional cost for renovations may have to be chipped in by parents. Media reports quoting sources have also said that parents are mulling whether it might be better to teach their kids at home than to send to schools.

