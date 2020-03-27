North Korea Secretively Seeks International Aid, Denies Any Cases Of Coronavirus

Swallowing its pride, North Korea has been silently soliciting help from countries, despite claiming zero cases of Coronavirus in the country. According to a new international media report, the isolated country has reached out to countries seeking urgent help.

Reportedly, North Korea has sought assistance from South Korean hospitals and aid organisations for face masks and Coronavirus testing gear. However, North Korea to date has maintained that the country has zero Coronavirus cases. Multiple news reports from the secretive nation asserted that several North Korean soldiers died due to the virus, however, the Kim Jong-Un administration has denied from admitted any such crisis.

Back on March 1, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had warned top party officials of serious consequences if they failed to resist the outbreak in the country. "In case the infectious disease spreading beyond control finds its way into our country, it will entail serious consequences," KCNA quoted Kim Jong Un as saying. US President Donald Trump sent a personal letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seeking to maintain good relations and offering cooperation in fighting the viral pandemic, Kim’s sister said Sunday.

Coronavirus in North Korea

North Korea insists it has still not found any cases of COVID-19 in the country, two months after it shut borders, and imposed strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. "Fortunately, up until now not one person infected with COVID-2019 has been found in our country," Pak Myong Su, President of the State Sanitary Inspection Board said Wednesday in Pyongyang.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un highlighted the strictness of precautions against the new coronavirus in a politburo meeting at the end of February. State media in the secretive country have been regularly reporting about the international spread of COVID-19 and instructing North Koreans about how to step up basic hygiene precautions.

With loudspeakers blaring hygiene messages, ambassadors locked in their compounds, and state media demanding "absolute obedience", North Korea's anti-coronavirus measures had been described as "unprecedented" by diplomats. With the epicentre of Coronavirus shifting from China to the West has claimed 24,071 deaths with 531,799 positive cases, out of which 123,942 have recovered.

