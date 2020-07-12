North Korea Slams UK For Sanctions On Two Organisations Accused Of Human Rights Violations

North Korea denounced the United Kingdom for announcing sanctions on two organisations on Saturday, July 11. According to the reports, the British authorities have sanctioned the two organisations for their alleged involvement in the human right violation, torture, forced labour and murder in North Korean Prison camps.

The British sanctions, which would reportedly freeze the assets of the two Korean organisations, have also been imposed on 25 Russians and 20 Saudis as per international media reports.

Read: US Envoy Wraps Up Seoul Visit Amid Stalled Denuclearisation Talks With North Korea

'Flagrant ploy'

As per international media reports, the two organisations sanctioned under Britain’s new global human rights regime are the Ministry of State Security Bureau 7 and the Ministry of People’s Security Correctional Bureau.

Meanwhile, the move has been highly criticised by North Korea with the Kim Jong-un led nation calling it Britain’s “flagrant ploy”. In addition, North Korean state media reported the government strongly condemning and rejecting UK's dare to impose section on two organisations. The sanctioned organisations are apparently were responsible for North Korea's security as violent interference threaten its domestic affairs.

Read: South Korea Asks Senior US Envoy To Try To Revive North Korea Talks

“Britain’s latest move is a flagrant political plot to jump on the bandwagon of the United States’ inimical policy,” a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried on state media KCNA.

This comes just a day after satellite images showed recent activity at an undeclared nuclear facility in North Korea, prompting authorities to suspect if it is being used to build nuclear warheads.

The imagery was captured by Planet Labs and analysed by experts at the Middlebury Institute of International studies. As per the report, the undisclosed facility located in a village near Pyongyang has been “highly active”.

Read: North Korean Leader’s Sister Says Kim-Trump Summit Unlikely

Read: North Korea: Satellite Images Show Recent Activity At Undeclared Nuclear Site