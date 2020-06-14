North Korea Threatens To Take Action Against South Over Anti-propaganda Leaflets

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo-jong, on June 13, issued a warning that North Korea will "soon take a next action". According to reports, Kim Yo-jong said that action will be taken against South Korea’s "betrayal" and "crimes" against Pyongyang. Recently the tensions between North and South Korea have become frayed due to spreading of anti-propaganda leaflets by North Korean defectors.

North Korea threatens 'action'

As per reports, North Korean defectors in the South have been smuggling anti-propaganda leaflets into the North criticizing Kim Jong-un's regime. Kim Yo-jong who is a close advisor to her brother has said "I feel it is high time to surely break with the South Korean authorities. We will soon take the next action."

She added, "By exercising my power authorized by the Supreme Leader, our party and the state, I gave an instruction to the arms of the department in charge of the affairs to decisively carry out the next action."

Read: North Korea Tells South To Stop 'nonsensical' Denuke Talk

Read: North Korea Denounces US On the Second Anniversary Of Historic Singapore Summit

The sharply worded comments by North Korea’s leader's sister come just a week after North Korea severed all communication with South Korea due to South Korean activist groups and North Korean defectors sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the communist country.

Read: On Summit Anniversary, North Korea Vows To Build Up Military

Read: North Korea Aims To Build 'more Reliable' Force Against US, Slams Trump's Photo Ops

As per reports, on June 9 South Korea said it was trying to pass legislation that would make the sending of leaflets to North Korea illegal but North Korea has continued to maintain its silence. Kim Yo-jong has also been quoted as saying, "Getting stronger day by day are the unanimous voices of all our people demanding for surely settling accounts with the riff-raff, who dared hurt the absolute prestige of our Supreme Leader representing our country and its great dignity, and flew rubbish to the inviolable territory of our side and with those who connived at such hooliganism, whatever may happen."

According to reports, for years South Korean activists and North Korean defectors living in the South have been using balloons to transport anti-propaganda leaflets into the North. The South Korean government has not often taken action citing the freedom of speech of its citizens.

(Input/Image Credit ANI)