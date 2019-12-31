North Korea's Kim Jong Un To Unveil 'new Path' In New Year Speech

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly going to make a speech on the occasion of New Year's on Wednesday. The New Year address will be closely watched by several world powers. The address is expected to touch on a wide variety of issues ranging from foreign affairs and military development to the economy and education. Kim is also expected to reveal the 'new path' that he and North Korea will take if the US does not soften its stance on North Korea's denuclearisation. The United States aims at dismantling North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and has largely downplayed Kim's year-end deadline.

North Korea aims for a 'new path'

According to US Military commanders, the new path that Pyongyang could take would be to resume testing of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and nuclear bomb tests which it had stopped back in 2017. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement said that he hopes North Korea chooses peace over confrontation and does not resume testing a long-range or nuclear missile.

While talking to local media, Pompeo said that he still hopes to convince North Korean leadership that the best course of action would be to get rid of their nuclear weapons. According to sources, the US Air Force flew an RC-135 plane over South Korea on Monday and Tuesday.

In a speech delivered at the Workers’ Party’s 7th Central Committee meeting, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for 'diplomatic and military countermeasures' to preserve North Korea's security. The Committee meeting continued till Tuesday.

In related news, the White House announced on Sunday that if North Korea went ahead with its threat of a 'Christmas gift' the United States would have to consider using tools other than personal diplomacy and such measures could reignite tensions over its nuclear program.