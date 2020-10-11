'Look At The Size Of That Thing': Netizens Scared As North Korea Parades 'Monster Missile'

What netizens are calling ‘another Trump failure’ is North Korea unveiling its previously unseen ‘monster missile’ at the grand military parade on October 10 which is claimed of being capable of hitting the targets in the the United States. While a year ago US President Donald Trump claimed that “it won’t happen”, visuals shared by North Korean state media showed an 11-axle transporter lugging the behemoth intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un showcased nation’s long-range weapons for the first time in two years amid stalled talks with the US.

North Korea unveils "monster" new intercontinental ballistic missile at military parade 10.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/D0x1IOoAam — ivan (@ivan8848) October 10, 2020

North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

Since the pictures emerged on social media, internet users are mocking Trump for not being successful in limiting North Korea’s nuclear program. After taking office in 2016, the US President had pledged that he would not allow North Korea to test an intercontinental ballistic missile. However, as per reports, in the last four years, North Korea has tested such missiles twice. Daily Record quoted experts saying that the ‘monster missile’ shown on October 10 would be one of the largest road-mobile ICBMs in the world if it becomes operational. For this, many Twitter users sarcastically said, “Thanks, Trump”.

North Korea unveils 'monster' new intercontinental ballistic missile at paradehttps://t.co/lmPiSObmzm — 𝐇𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰 (@AureHope) October 10, 2020

North Korea just unveiled a monster new intercontinental nuclear missile today. Thanks, Trump. — Trumpism is a brain virus🤯 (@trumpharmsusall) October 11, 2020

North Korea unveils 'monster' new intercontinental ballistic missile at parade. Trump sent a love letter. pic.twitter.com/fN3l0TESy3 — slippery (@poosty6114) October 11, 2020

Trump's legacy of shame will be about COVID, and a nuclear North Korea. https://t.co/ehrpQw1Lql — Joe (@Joe13411538) October 11, 2020

North Korea unveils 'monster' intercontinental missile https://t.co/Ye5FfHEltB via @YouTube — Waiting for Rona (@🏠) 👱💃🕺📷📺 (@WaitingForRona) October 11, 2020

As per the Forbes report, North Korea’s ‘monster missile’ is possibly designated as Hwasong-16 and is the “biggest nuclear-capable rockets” in the world. There are other atomic giants such as the Russian R-36 and Chinese DF-5, that are liquid-fueled and are longer than 100-feet. Both of these ICBMs launch from silos. Pyongyang’s new road-mobile ICBM appeared at the parade on 75th anniversary of the nation.

While speaking at the event, Kim said that “This gathering, which the world people would admire, demonstrates that we have overcome all the calamities that troubled us and blocked our way and that we have attained with success our justifiable fighting goals.” The specific ‘monster missile’ appeared in the parade reportedly might be non-working mock-up. Forbes quoted a nuclear expert at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, Jeffrey Lewis saying, “parades are usually mock-ups”. However, he added that mock-ups are normal to put together before actual testing.

