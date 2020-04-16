Salman Khan Starrer 'Bharat' An Official Adaptation Of South Korean Film | Read Trivia

Quick links:
Salman Khan is a celebrated actor and amongst the biggest stars of the Hindi film industry. Salman kick-started his acting career in Bollywood with a supporting role in the 1988 movie Biwi Ho To Aisi. In recent times, Salman Khan's movies have been commercially successful, drawing in huge amounts at the box office.
Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain, usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain! #Bharat@Bharat_TheFilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar #KatrinaKaif #Tabu @bindasbhidu @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @nikhilnamit @ReelLifeProdn @SKFilmsOfficial @TSeries pic.twitter.com/kHaz7kzkXu— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 15, 2019
His one such film was Bharat, which was one of the most anticipated films of the year 2019. Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat was set against the backdrop of partition and the consequent refugee camps. Keep reading to know some interesting facts about the movie Bharat.
ALSO READ: Salman Khan Shares Picture Of Two Men Offering Prayers Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
ALSO READ: Salman Khan To Launch His Own 'Being Salman Khan' YouTube Channel? Read Details Here
ALSO READ: 'Salman Khan Has Been A Guardian Angel To Me', Says Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai
ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez & Waluscha DeSousa At Salman Khan's Farmhouse Amid Lockdown?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.