Salman Khan Starrer 'Bharat' An Official Adaptation Of South Korean Film | Read Trivia

Salman Khan is a celebrated actor and amongst the biggest stars of the Hindi film industry. Salman kick-started his acting career in Bollywood with a supporting role in the 1988 movie Biwi Ho To Aisi. In recent times, Salman Khan's movies have been commercially successful, drawing in huge amounts at the box office.

His one such film was Bharat, which was one of the most anticipated films of the year 2019. Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat was set against the backdrop of partition and the consequent refugee camps. Keep reading to know some interesting facts about the movie Bharat.

Trivia of Salman Khan’s movie Bharat

The film was an official adaptation of a South Korean film 'An Ode To My Father'.

Salman Khan’s age was shown from 18 years to 70 years in this film.

Asif Sheikh and Salman Khan teamed after almost 13 years. The duo last worked in together in the 2006 film "Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar".

Sonali Kulkarni, who played the role of Salman's mother in the film, is 9 years younger than him.

The film is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Initially, Bobby Deol was approached for the role of Vilayati but was later replaced by Sunil Grover.

Salman Khan was seen using prosthetics for the first time.

The release date of Bharat was decided for 2019 Eid, much before the release of Salman Khan's 2018 Eid release Race 3.

'Bharat' was the first Bollywood film to have the largest number of extras and junior artistes for filming the partition sequence.

Varun Dhawan had a special appearance in the film, but later his role was scrapped.

The coal mine scene in the film is inspired by the 1979 film Kaala Patthar.

The makers of the film had used the same graphics technology which was used in the Brad Pitt starrer The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

