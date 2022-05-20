North Korean Hackers Attempt To Spread Data Stealing Malware With Fake Press Releases

North Korean hackers reportedly attempted to spread malware with fake press releases, according to cybersecurity firm AhnLabs. The hackers used the virus laced releases to get into the reader’s computer and lift a variety of information including basic system information, its operating system, processor specifics and the names of the recently opened word files. The cybersecurity firm also revealed that the files were disguised as fake press releases containing information such as the list of Public Holidays among others.

The press releases were reportedly delivered through spear-phishing emails, in an executable script disguised as text files. When opened, the shrimp fetched an infected Word and Hangul Word Processor file and initiated a series of malicious codes. Speaking to NK News, Seongsu Park, a senior researcher at cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, said that the process was relatively slow. Therefore, it was “very important to understand the full infection chain and prepare an appropriate defence strategy,” he said.

North Korea to test nukes?

This comes amidst emerging speculations about the possibility of a nuclear test taking place in North Korea in the near future, sources informed news agency Daily NK that the preparations for a nuclear test by North Korea are in their final stages. According to a high-ranking Daily NK source in North Korea, the country is in its final stages of preparing for a nuclear test but is not yet finished.

Speaking about the North Korea's preparation for a nuclear test, a high-ranking source informed Daily NK that cables have been installed at the test site, and a temporary command has arrived at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in Kilju, North Hamgyong Province of North Korea, to inspect the preparations for a nuclear test.

The sources reported that all preparations for a nuclear test are moving towards completion, explaining further that the detonation devices have been installed in Tunnel No. 3 at the nuclear test site and work has been completed on the communication lines to record blast data. According to Daily NK, these developments mean that a nuclear test can be carried out quickly as soon as the order is given.

