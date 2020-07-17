North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's Sister Kim Yo Jong Being Probed By Seoul Prosecutors

In an unprecedented move, prosecutors in the South Korean capital of Seoul have launched a probe against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong over the inter-Korean liaison office blow out. According to reports, the move is believed to most likely infuriate the communist nation at a time when the North has repeatedly criticised the South, including direct insults at President Moon Jae-in.

Practical punishment by South unlikely

As per reports, the investigation into Kim Yo Jong was initiated after a Seoul based lawyer decided to file a criminal complaint against Kim Jong Un's sister with the prosecutors at the Seoul Central District.

The tensions between the two nations have already been high due to activists in South Korea reportedly smuggling anti-establishment leaflets into North Korea through balloons. In response to this, Kim Yo Jong was reported to have stated that the ‘useless’ property (referring to an inter-Korean liaison office) would soon disappear. Following her comments, the liaison office in question, which is located in the North blew up in the month of June.

According to reports, in his complaint to prosecutors, Lee Kyung-Jae has stated that even though the liaison office was located in North Korea, the building was renovated using South Korean Government funds and claimed that it served as a quasi-diplomatic office. Lee’s complaint also names North Korean military's Chief of General Staff Pak Jong Chon.

As per the complaint, the use of explosives in damaging property is reported to be punishable by death or seven years in prison under South Korea's criminal code. But in practical terms, it will be almost impossible for South Korea to punish Kim Yo Jong or Pak, even if they were found guilty.

