TikTok Fined By Korean Watchdog For Collecting Data Of Children

The video-sharing app TikTok is once again in hot water after being fined $1,40,390 by Korea Communications Commission (KCC) for collecting the personal data of children under 14 without the consent of their legal guardians. As per reports, the KCC revealed that TikTok had collected the data of more than 6,000 children without consent and thereby violating local privacy law.

TikTok in trouble with Korean watchdog

According to reports, KCC also stated that the Chinese firm responsible for TikTok failed to inform users that their private data was transferred overseas. The fine imposed by the Korean watchdog agency is estimated to be roughly around 3 per cent of its yearly revenue. In response, TikTok claimed that it was ‘deeply committed’ to striving to meet all the requirements set out by law.

US to take action against TikTok

Following India’s ban of 59 Chinese social media apps, including TikTok a senior White House official and top aid of US President Donald Trump has claimed that the US government is likely to take strong action against TikTok and the messaging app WeChat.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has stated that the data young people give apps like TikTok goes into their smartphone and from there directly travels to Chinese servers where it can be accessed by the Chinese military and even the Chinese Communist Party. These statements by Navarro have prompted an angry reaction from China, they claim that Navarro’s statements are ‘ridiculous and narrow-minded’. According to an international media agency, the Asian superpower also lashed out on America by calling it ‘the world’s real hacker empire’.

