North Korean Leader Kim: World Will Witness 'new Strategic Weapon'

As the United States missed a year-end deadline for a restart of denuclearisation talks with North Korea, Kim Jong Un on January 1 reportedly said that his country will continue developing nuclear programmes and introduced a 'new strategic weapon' in the near future. While talking to an international media outlet, Kim further said that North Korea is no longer bound by the self-declared nuclear and ICBM test moratorium. He further also pledged to develop nuclear deterrent, however, he left the door open for dialogue and added that the 'scope and depth' of that deterrent will be 'properly coordinated depending on the attitude of the US'.

The North Korean leader convened a rare four-day meeting of the ruling Worker's Party policy-making committee since Saturday to discuss important policy matters. According to reports, Kim further said that the world will be witnessing a new strategic weapon to be possessed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). He also added that North Korea will reliably put on constant alert the powerful nuclear deterrent capable of containing nuclear threats from the US and guaranteeing long-term security.

Kim previously had also said at many occasions that he might have to seek a 'new path' if the United States fails to meet his expectations. He had also warned that he might also have a 'Christmas gift' for Washington, further adding, that the gift will depend on the US' actions. Nuclear talks between the two countries have been stalled since the February summit. Earlier this week, Trump also took a dig at the North Korean leader, saying that the latter must be planning to gift something 'nice' such as a 'beautiful vase' and not a missile launch.

N Korea might test ICBM

Speculations are rife that North Korea might test an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead. South Korean troops and the United States special forces reportedly conducted drills simulating the infiltration of an enemy facility as tensions with North Korea rise ahead of a year-end deadline. North Korea had recently conducted a nuclear test at the Sohae launch site by going against the process of denuclearisation which drew ire of Trump administration.

A new structure was spotted in a satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used in the launch of long-range missiles. The image, which was taken on December 19, shows the March 16 Factory near Pyongyang where North Korea manufactures trucks used as mobile launchers for its long-range missiles. Just after Christmas week, US also flew four surveillance planes over the Korean Peninsula and the four aircraft were believed to have carried out missions over and around the Korean Peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies)

