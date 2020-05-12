North Korea's Fertilizer Factory Event Was Put Together In Two Days: Report

Since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s appearance at a factory event had put an end to all speculations over his health, media reports have now suggested that the event was put together in a very hasty manner. According to the source of North Korean media, the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory was nowhere near its completion when they received abrupt orders of hosting the completion ceremony in just two days. It has also been revealed that the North Korean communist party had issued an unprecedented order apparently on April 28 to prepare for the ceremony.

Moreover, the workers did not expect the North Korean leader himself to attend the event and in just two days the construction workers ‘fully devoted themselves’ to put together the ceremony and created an appearance of a finished factory. Most people in North Korea knew that the construction was incomplete. However, after almost an absence of three weeks, Kim appeared for the event and photos were circulated by state media when he can be seen cutting the ribbon for the fertilizer factory.

S Korea says ‘there was no surgery’

The public disappearance recently had fueled conflicting media reports about his health being in grave danger. But North Korean leader put an end to all speculations over his health being severe after an operation by attending an event, South Korea has claimed that its assessment says that Kim never underwent the surgery. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s public appearance was broadcasted by media after nearly being absent for 20 days leading to intense speculation about his health. On May 1, Kim was spotted smiling and walking around the factory facilities at a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang.

A local South Korean media outlet had cited an unnamed senior official at the Blue House saying that despite the conflicting media reports about Kim based on “difference to his walk”, the officials in South Korea “have reasons to believe that there was no surgery”. However, the unidentified official further added, “but cannot disclose such details”. Speculations over the condition of Kim’s health and his sudden lack of public appearances grew intense when an American media cited US intelligence monitoring North Korea to claim that Kim was in “grave danger” after cardiovascular surgery. However, hours after that report sent shock waves, two government sources of international media outlet from South Korea said on April 21 that he was "not gravely ill".

(Image Source: AP)