Chinese Province Announces All Schools To Remain Shut Until Feb End Due To Coronavirus

China's northern Shandong province has announced that all schools will be shuttered until the end of February amid the spread of ongoing deadly Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia outbreak, as per the province's education bureau that released a statement on its official website on January 9. The statement said that this move is effective on all types of schools to make sure about the students' safety. As per the latest updates, the Coronavirus has killed 811 people in China after the severely affected Hubei province reported 81 new fatalities on Sunday.

811 killed, more than 37000 infected

There are now more than 37000 confirmed cases across China. The death toll has now breached the global number of deaths caused by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus, which killed 774 people in 2002-2003. While the number of infected people in China has remained quite stable in the past four days as per WHO, the death toll is increasing at an alarming rate each day. The number of fatalities recorded as of Saturday was 722 which increased to 811 on Sunday, showing an increase of 89 deaths in a single day.

WHO experts to leave for China

Amid the deadly outbreak, the head of an international team led by the World Health Organization (WHO) which is studying the novel Coronavirus outbreak will be leaving for China on Monday or Tuesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Tedros hopes that the team would include experts from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Top emergency expert of WHO, Dr Mike Ryan, said the number of new cases reported from Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, has been steady over the past four days.

An advisory for the "reasonable use" of protective suits for safety against Coronavirus has reportedly been issued on Sunday by the China's National Health Commission that cautioned against "excessive and disorderly" use of the clothing that would waste resources and could also increase infection amid the intensifying global spread of the disease that has claimed more than 800 lives. The statement has been issued as China is facing a severe dearth of equipment including suits, masks, goggles, and testing kits for the medics, and the access is reserved for patients with severe symptoms only, suggest reports.

(With Agency Inputs)