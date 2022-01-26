Norway PM Jonas Gahr Store Terms Meeting With Taliban 'serious & Genuine': Report

Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store termed the meetings with the Taliban, Afghan civil society, as well as Western diplomats as "serious and genuine." The talks were held about the prevailing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The three-day meetings ended on Tuesday (January 25) in Oslo, amidst objections and condemnation mainly from Afghan rights groups. They chastised the Norwegian government for hosting the Taliban, who took control of Afghanistan in mid-August last year.

Speaking to reporters in New York, Norway PM Store stated that the meeting did not imply to recognise the Taliban government in Kabul. He added that it was the first step in negotiating with Afghan officials in order to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in the war-ravaged country.

"It's no act of recognition. It's only a framework for dealing with them... conveying unambiguous messages to the Taliban, as well as a list of (international) expectations and listening to what they have to say," he stated as per Voice of America (VOA) news.

He further stated that this is the move that will allow those in power in Afghanistan to be held accountable.

Protest erupts in Norway amid meeting with Taliban

Taliban's representatives have had formal talks in Europe since their takeover on August 15, 2021, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Following the arrival of the Taliban delegate, at least 200 protesters gathered in front of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry in Oslo on January 23 to voice their opposition to the negotiations with the Taliban. Meanwhile, the Taliban delegations also met with several women's and human rights groups on the same day, though no formal declaration was made.

UN launches $5 billion financial appeal for Afghanistan

It is significant to mention here that since the Taliban's takeover, the law and order situation in the war-ravaged country has remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people. Earlier this month, the United Nations and its partners launched a $5 billion funding appeal in an attempt to rebuild Afghanistan's collapsing basic services. As per a report by the UN News, this is the largest single country aid appeal ever launched by the organisation and its partners.

(Image: AP/@Statsmin_kontor)