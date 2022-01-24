Taliban Holds Talks With Western Diplomats In Norway, Raise Matter Of Int'l Recognition

In the midst of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, a Taliban delegation headed by interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday had commenced the three days of discussions in Oslo summit with Western diplomats and Afghan civil society members. According to an Associated Press report, this closed-door session at the hotel of the Norwegian capital has been considered to be the first time the Taliban's officials have conducted formal meetings in Europe since their takeover in August last year.

Furthermore, after Day 1 of discussions, AP quoted Taliban delegate Shafiullah Azam as saying that the conversations with Western authorities would be "a step to legitimise (the) Afghan government." The delegate went on to say that this kind of invitation and interaction would help the European community, the United States, as well as other nations "to erase the wrong picture of the Afghan government."

200 demonstrators protested against talks with Taliban

Following the arrival of the Taliban delegate, 200 demonstrators on Sunday gathered in front of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry in Oslo to criticise the talks with the Taliban, which has no diplomatic recognition from any other country. Apart from this, on the same day, the Taliban delegates met with several women's and human rights advocates, although there was no formal declaration on the meeting.

In addition to this, on January 18, the Taliban had urged Norway to take the lead in acknowledging the country's interim regime. As per The Khaama Press, Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Maulaee Kabir had voiced hope that Norway will accept and recognise the interim administration in Afghanistan during a discussion with Norway's ambassador to Kabul, Andreas Linedman.

Taliban will urge to release roughly $10 billion in funds amid humanitarian crisis

Afghanistan has been ravaged by an economic, humanitarian, and security crisis since the Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15. The suspension of humanitarian aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and the imposition of global penalties on the Taliban have driven an already destitute nation into a full-fledged economic disaster.

To find a solution to the problems, the Taliban leaders would visit with officials from Western nations beginning Monday, and they will urge their request for the release of roughly $10 billion in funds blocked by the US and other Western nations as Afghan people are facing a dire humanitarian catastrophe.

Meanwhile, The United Nations has been able to offer some liquidity to the Taliban government, allowing them to pay for items such as electricity. However, the UN has warned that up to 1 million Afghan children are at risk of starvation, with the majority of the nation's 38 million inhabitants living in poverty.

(Image: AP)