NSA Doval To Hold Bilateral Meetings With Counterparts From Russia, Iran, And Others

The NSA-level sessions will be chaired by Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor. Russia, Iran, and almost all Central Asian countries have confirmed their attendance at India's regional security dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10.

Meanwhile, NSA Ajit Doval to hold bilateral meetings with Tajikistan's Secretary of the Security Council, Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, and Uzbekistan's Secretary of the Security Council, Victor Makhmudov, on November 9, ahead of the 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan' on November 10.

On November 10, NSA Ajit Doval will meet with Russian NSA Nikolai Patrushev, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, and Karim Massimov, Chairman of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee.

NSA Ajit Doval to hold bilateral meetings with Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan and Victor Makhmudov, Secretary, Security Council, Uzbekistan, today evening, ahead of 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan' on Nov 10 pic.twitter.com/vLVmMfyUWu — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

NSA's bilateral meet in New Delhi

The first two editions of the discussion took place in Iran in September 2018 and December 2019. The third scheduled conference in India had to be postponed due to the COVID outbreak. Meanwhile, the situation in Afghanistan flipped on its head, with the Taliban gaining power as US troops left after a two-decade struggle and Afghan troops trained by them disbanded.

According to sources quoted by PTI, this is the first time that all Central Asian countries, rather than just Afghanistan's immediate land neighbours, are taking part in this format. China and Pakistan have also been invited to the conference, according to them.

China, Pakistan to skip India's NSA Meeting

Last week, Dr Moeed Yusuf, Pakistan's National Security Advisor, announced that he will reject India's offer to attend the meeting. "I will not go," Dr Moeed Yusuf stated in response to a question about whether Pakistan has accepted India's invitation to attend the conference. Despite claims of open collusion with the Taliban that resulted in serious harm to opposition forces in Panjshir, the country was invited to the high-level meeting. Imran Khan's government made repeated calls to the international world to recognise the Taliban-led government's legitimacy in the aftermath of Kabul's fall.

Following Pakistan's lead, China has announced that it will not attend India's next regional security dialogue on Afghanistan. China has been invited to the 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan,' which will take place on November 10, according to ANI. Beijing, on the other hand, China has already stated that it will not be able to attend the meeting owing to "schedule concerns." China has, however, stated that it is open to multilateral and bilateral engagement with India on Afghanistan, according to the news agency.

India to hold NSA-level dialogue

India has invested more than $3 billion in economic projects in Afghanistan and has developed strong ties with the Kabul government, which is backed by the United States. Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor are two of its investments. New Delhi will undoubtedly find it difficult to swap gears overnight. But it's looking for friends to help it write a part for itself in a complicated script.

The NSA meeting will focus on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2593, which was passed during India's presidency of the UNSC and emphasises no spillover of radicalization and terror from Afghanistan. On Wednesday morning, a plenary will be held, after which all visiting NSAs will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold bilateral talks with India's NSA Ajit Doval, who will chair the high-level participation. On Wednesday evening, NSA Doval will also host a formal dinner for the delegates.

(With agency inputs)

(Image: PTI)