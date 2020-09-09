OECD Warns That School Disruptions Could Have Decades-long Economic Impact

As the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has caused disruption in face-to-face learning, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) warned that the school disruption could have a decades-long economic impact. In a recent report, the OECD estimated that the skill loss amid the pandemic could result in a 1.5 per cent drop in global economic output for the rest of this century. The organisation said that if the disruption in education extends into the next academic session, for the US, that will represent an economic loss of $15.3 trillion.

While explaining the forecast drop in global GDP, the report said: “learning loss will lead to skill loss, and the skills people have to relate to their productivity”. Amid the pandemic, the schools around the globe have been shut, in most cases for around 10 weeks, or one-third of a year of schooling.

The OECD noted that one of the major impacts of the disruption was the widening gaps in educational opportunities between the rich and poor as some kids have the access to internet, computers and supportive families, while others don’t. The report said that students from privileged backgrounds could find their way past closed school doors to alternative learning opportunities. However, “those from disadvantaged backgrounds often remained shut out when their schools shut down,” the report said.

‘Big-challenges’ remain for education

According to the OECD, even though schools in many countries re-open, big challenges remain for education. The report suggested that schools should navigate how to re-open without causing a new spike in infections. Further, it added that with economies contracting, there is a risk that education budgets will shrink and universities will have to reinvent themselves so they stay attractive to students even when they can no longer offer the traditional campus experience.

While launching the report in Paris, OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría said, “Strengthening education systems needs to be at the heart of government planning to recover from this crisis and give young people the skills and competencies they need to succeed”.

“It’s critical that every effort be made to ensure that the crisis does not exacerbate the inequalities in education that have been revealed in many countries. The current crisis has tested our ability to deal with large-scale disruptions. It is now up to us to build as its legacy a more resilient society,” Gurría added.

