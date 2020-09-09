Ukrainian Religious Leader Tests COVID-19 Positive After Blaming Gay Marriage For Pandemic

The 91-year-old religious leader of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church- Kyiv Patriarchate who blamed gay marriage for COVID-19 pandemic has tested positive for coronavirus. Patriarch Filaret tested positive for the virus on September 4 according to the statement shared by the church on its website and Facebook page. The religious leader claimed that coronavirus is 'God's punishment' for the sins committed by humans like same-sex marriage during his interview with a local TV channel. The LGBTQ community did not take the statement well and filed a lawsuit against Filaret for his statement on gay marriage.

Ukrainian Orthodox Church leader tests positive for COVID-19

According to the official statement from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Filaret tested positive for COVID-19 during a scheduled test. He has been admitted to the hospital and is receiving treatment. According to the subsequent report, he is stable and recovering.

Read | Ukraine Border Officials Say Belarusian Opposition Politician Did Not Enter The Country

Read | US Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Discriminatory LGBTQ Healthcare Regulation

"We would like to inform you that His Holiness Patriarch of Kyiv and All Russia-Ukraine Filaret, during the scheduled testing, showed a positive result on COVID-19. His Holiness is currently receiving hospital treatment. The state of health of the Patriarch is satisfactory. We ask holy prayers for the health and recovery of Patriarch Filaret," read the statement from the Church dated September 4.

Read | Ukraine: Woman Takes A Walk On Aircraft's Wings To Get 'some Air'

"The Kyiv Patriarchate received a very large number of messages and calls with words of support to His Holiness Patriarch Filaret of Kyiv and All Rus'-Ukraine and wishes him a speedy recovery. His Holiness Patriarch Filaret is especially grateful to everyone who shows his love and support in prayers for his health. Today, the state of health of Patriarch Filaret is stable, treatment continues. We ask you to continue to pray for His Holiness Patriarch Filaret so that the All-Merciful and Almighty Lord God will heal the Patriarch and heal him from his illness," read the subsequent statement dated September 8.

Read | LGBTQI Community Celebrate Second Official Pride Parade

Patriarch Filaret's controversy with LGBTQ community

The Ukrainian LGBTQ community was offended when the Orthodox Church leader blamed COVID-19 pandemic on gay marriage and called it a sin during his local TV interview in March. Following this, the LGBTQ community filed a lawsuit against the Ukrainian religious leader seeking an apology for his propagating false information. The lawsuit also sought a correction from the TV station that aired the controversial comments about gay marriage according to the local media reports. Soon after the Ukrainian Orthodox Church issued an official statement in April which said that Filaret has the freedom to express his morality based thoughts.

Read | Pak National Held For Raping Girl From Ukraine In UP's Mathura

Read | Two Held For Killing Man They Met Through Gay Dating App