South Korea floods: Officials struggle to keep displaced people safe amid pandemic

South Korea has had over a thousand people displaced due to flooding and officials are trying to keep all of them safe amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, 15 people have already lost their lives with at least 1,500 displaced from their homes as South Korea experiences the longest monsoon in seven years, there have been 42 consecutive days of rainfall.

Necessary precautions taken at shelters

As per reports, the continuous rainfall has triggered floods and landslides forcing roughly 1,200 people to seek sanctuary in temporary shelters which have been set up n gyms and community centres. According to statements from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, measures have bee taken in the shelters in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to reports, managers have been designated at temporary shelters that check temperatures of people and screen for COVID-19 symptoms, all displaced residents in the shelters have been asked to wear masks and wash their hands. It has also been suggested by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun that the three worst effected provinces be designated as special disaster zones so that the provinces can be eligible for more aid from the national government.

As per reports, state media in North Korea also warned of possible flooding as some areas were already experiencing heavy rainfall. According to reports, North Korea had also opened the floodgates of a border dam on August 3 without giving any notice to its neighbour. Experts have speculated that the heavy rainfall seems to be hitting the major rice-growing areas of North Korea raising concerns about food security since the heavy rains have come during the harvest season.

