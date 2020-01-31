Australia: Officials Declare 'State Of Emergency' As Bushfires Threaten Canberra

Authorities in Australia on January 31 declared a state of emergency for Canberra and its surrounding regions. According to reports, the decision was taken after high temperatures and strong winds threatened to ignite a bushfire beyond the control of the fire responders.

Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Andrew Barr said that the decision to declare a state of emergency was a direct indication to the potential danger that may erupt if conditions do not stay favourable.

Fire may be unpredictable and uncontrollable

According to reports, authorities said that a bushfire located towards Australian Capital Territory's south had spread around to 185 sq kilometres i.e. nearly 8% of the ACT's landmass. Barr stated that the fire may become unpredictable and out of control in nature. He further added that soaring temperatures, strong winds, and dry landmasses may fan the fires and pose a threat to the suburbs located in the south of the capital city of Canberra.

Canberra houses Australia's Federal Parliament and numerous government establishments and national museums. According to reports, the state of emergency will be in effect for a period of 72 hours, enabling authorities to ask people to evacuate and take control of any situation spiralling out of hand.

Australia has been battling wildfires that have claimed the lives of 33 people and an approximate one billion animals since September 2019. According to reports, nearly 2,500 homes were destroyed and more than 117,000 sq km of land burned.

Officials warn communities in Eastern states

With Australia still being plagued by raging wildfires, fire officials on January 28 warned communities in hard-hit eastern states to strengthen fire defence. According to international media reports, the soaring temperatures and winds are set to return and is threatening to reignite some blazes and also start fresh ones. However, firefighters have used several days of cooler, damper weather across to try and gain control of more than 100 blazes before the weather turns.

Warm, dry and windy weather is forecast for today, with a Total Fire Ban in place for the Southern Ranges and widespread Very High fire danger, particularly in the central and south east of the state. Worsening conditions are forecast for later in the week so prepare now. #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/H22hBdQYJF — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 27, 2020

(with inputs from agencies)