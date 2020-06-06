India, 7 Other Countries Respond To UN High Commissioner On Human Rights Release

Responding to a release issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights (OHCHR), India along with seven other countries have urged the High Commissioner to play a "responsible role". The OHCHR had given out a press release on the governance in Asian countries amid COVID-19, the press release was issued on June 3, titled: "Asia: Bachelet alarmed by the clampdown on freedom of expression during COVID-19".

Responding to the same, the joint release issued by the Permanent Mission of India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam state that the primary focus of each of the respective governments in the unprecedented times is to ensure that precious lives, particularly of the most vulnerable, are not lost to COVID-19.

"The OHCHR needs to recognise this and play a responsible role in a manner that adds to rather than detracts from such efforts," the release said.

The release reiterated the governments' efforts to curb the spread of the unprecedented pandemic.

"From the beginning of the pandemic, our respective Governments have employed a 'whole of government, whole of society approach' in the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. This approach continues to be implemented with the understanding that success in the handling of the pandemic is predicated on the success of multistakeholder collaboration and public trust in the Government's efforts to combat COVID-19," it said.

The joint release recalled the discussion of the Virtual 73rd World Health Assembly held on May 18, which stated that member states should provide the population with reliable and comprehensive information on COVID-19 and take measures to counter misinformation and disinformation.

"In the context of the ongoing pandemic that has already strained our resources and capacities to the limit, our governments reiterate the view that the spread of harmful misinformation and falsehoods that guide segments of the public to disengage themselves from crucial, science-based information and policies enacted by relevant government agencies, thereby worsening the spread of COVID-19, represents a clear and present danger to public health," the joint release read.

The release elaborated that the governments have only taken preventive measures in accordance with the prevailing laws to hold those who spread misinformation and mislead the public accountable for their irresponsible actions"

"These measures are carried out in accordance with the due process of law, while also safeguarding the freedom of expression with the aim of curbing falsehoods that have harmed or have the potential to harm all sectors of society during this pandemic," said the joint release.

(With ANI inputs)