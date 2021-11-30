Omicron: Here's What People With Heart Conditions Need To Know About New COVID Strain

The newly discovered COVID-19 variant, Omicron, suspected to be more lethal and transmissible, has triggered panic waves across the world. Several countries have imposed travel restrictions on nations where the variant has been detected and almost every country has amped up precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

On Friday, November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated Omicron as a Variant of Concern. The COVID-19 Omicron variant has over 50 mutations and has massively pushed coronavirus cases in South Africa. Given the number of mutations it has undergone, and its high transmissibility, it may pose a significant threat to people with heart conditions. Experts, however, have asserted that while caution is necessary there is no need for panic.

Are people with heart conditions more at risk from new COVID strain?

According to the head of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), Dr Angelique Coetzee, patients with cardiovascular conditions or comorbidities (especially elderly and unvaccinated) could be hit harder by the Omicron variant than others. Dr Coetzee, who was first to raise an alarm on Omicron, said that she had seen “mild symptoms” in patients infected with the latest mutation. As of now, no severe cardiovascular complaints including myocarditis in patients has been reported.

Myocarditis is the scientific term used to represent inflammation of the middle wall of the heart.

Echoing Dr Coetzee, Padma Shri Dr Arvinder Soin, Chairman of Medanta Institute of Liver Transplant, had told Republic TV’s Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswami, on Sunday, that the places where the Omicron has been found, have not seen any surges of late and "the positive cases found are mild there-- with mild fatigue and muscle ache." He added, "Omicron is of concern because it could be a ground for vaccine escape or can escape immunity. However, it is not proven yet, it's just a fear and it's ok to be cautious about it."

Variant B.1.1.529 dubbed as Omicron by the WHO was first identified in South Africa after it spread among younger people in Gauteng. A routine sequencing conducted by the Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa monitored the strange changes in the SARS-CoV-2 virus' original genetic makeup, and eventually, several South African laboratories observed a new virus lineage - B.1.1.529 - of the novel coronavirus in some of the samples.

Can Omicron be detected by RT-PCR tests?

Omicron variants can be detected by the RT-PCR tests like the previous variants that require genome sequencing. The widely prevalent RT-PCR tests search for specific identifiers (virus’ spike protein) in the genetic material in the positive sample and not the complete gene sequence. Because some of these identifiers in the spike protein where Omicron is concerned will be ‘missing’ the variant can be immediately detected, hence controlling the spread at a relatively faster pace. RT-PCR diagnostics remain both ‘accurate and effective,’ scientists say, adding that the COVID-19 at-home molecular tests can also detect 100% of variant genome sequences of Omicron.

(Image: AP)