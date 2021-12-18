Omicron Scare: Nepal Mandates Quarantine For Travellers From 67 Nations; Check Out List

Considering the rapid spread of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Nepal has announced two weeks mandatory quarantine for all travellers arriving in the Himalayan country from as many as 67 nations. According to a press release by the Department of immigration, Government of Nepal, on arrival passengers from mainly European and African countries will have to undergo at least seven days of state-designated hotel quarantine "at their own expense." The stringent measures come as globally Omicron cases were reported from over 70 countries, with the UK ranking highest in the list with over 11,000 cases till yesterday.

Following the hotel stay, the passengers will undergo a COVID-19 test by the RT-PCR method. However, travellers will still be required to stay under home quarantine for additional 7 days, even after they test negative for the virus. The final statement came upholding the decisions made by Nepali authorities on November 29, 2021, the statement by the Nepal Ministry of immigration said. Meanwhile, the entry and exit of travellers except from the 67 countries mentioned in the list will be in adherence to the notice released by the immigration department dated Sept 24, 2021, and Dec. 2, 2021.

Check the list of countries here:

1. Andorra

2. Anguilla

3. Austria

4. Barbados

5. Belgium

6. Bonaire

7. Bulgaria

8. Cayman Islands

9. Croatia

10. Cyprus

11. Czechia

12. Denmark

13. Dominica

14. Estonia

15. Faroe Island

16. Finland

17. France

18. Georgia

19. Germany

20. Gibraltar

21. Greece

22. Greenland

23. Guernsey

24. Hungary

25. Iceland

26. Ireland

27. Isle of Man

28. Jersey

29. Jordan

30. Latvia

31. Lebanon

32. Liechtenstein

33. Lithuania

34. Luxembourg

35. Martinique

36. Mauritius

37. Monaco

38. Montenegro

39. Netherlands

40. Northern Mariana Islands

41. Norway

42. Poland

43. Portugal

44. Reunion

45. Russian Federation

46. Saint Pierre and Miquelon

47. San Marino

48. Serbia

49. Seychelles

50. Singapore

51. Slovakia

52. Slovenia

53. Switzerland

54. UK

55. US

56. Trinidad and Tobago

57. Turkey

58. Ukraine

59. Canada

60. Spain

61. Sweden

62. Italy

63. Republic of Korea

64. Romania

65. Thailand

66. Maldives

67. Malaysia

Omicron cases around the world

The new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 24 after it was first discovered in South Africa's Gauteng province. On November 26, the strain B.1.1.529 was named "Omicron" and later dubbed "Variant of Concern" due to its immune evasive and high-contagious characteristic. With confirmed cases from over 70 countries, Britain on Monday reported its first death from the said variant of COVID-19. With over 88,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, coinciding with Omicron, UK and health minister of participating countries at an emergency G7 Summit on December 16, labelled the new strain as the "biggest threat to global public health."

(Image: Unsplash)