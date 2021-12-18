Omicron Scare: Nepal Mandates Quarantine For Travellers From 67 Nations; Check Out List

Quick links:
IMAGE: Unsplash
Considering the rapid spread of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Nepal has announced two weeks mandatory quarantine for all travellers arriving in the Himalayan country from as many as 67 nations. According to a press release by the Department of immigration, Government of Nepal, on arrival passengers from mainly European and African countries will have to undergo at least seven days of state-designated hotel quarantine "at their own expense." The stringent measures come as globally Omicron cases were reported from over 70 countries, with the UK ranking highest in the list with over 11,000 cases till yesterday.
Following the hotel stay, the passengers will undergo a COVID-19 test by the RT-PCR method. However, travellers will still be required to stay under home quarantine for additional 7 days, even after they test negative for the virus. The final statement came upholding the decisions made by Nepali authorities on November 29, 2021, the statement by the Nepal Ministry of immigration said. Meanwhile, the entry and exit of travellers except from the 67 countries mentioned in the list will be in adherence to the notice released by the immigration department dated Sept 24, 2021, and Dec. 2, 2021.
1. Andorra
2. Anguilla
3. Austria
4. Barbados
5. Belgium
6. Bonaire
7. Bulgaria
8. Cayman Islands
9. Croatia
10. Cyprus
11. Czechia
12. Denmark
13. Dominica
14. Estonia
15. Faroe Island
16. Finland
17. France
18. Georgia
19. Germany
20. Gibraltar
21. Greece
22. Greenland
23. Guernsey
24. Hungary
25. Iceland
26. Ireland
27. Isle of Man
28. Jersey
29. Jordan
30. Latvia
31. Lebanon
32. Liechtenstein
33. Lithuania
34. Luxembourg
35. Martinique
36. Mauritius
37. Monaco
38. Montenegro
39. Netherlands
40. Northern Mariana Islands
41. Norway
42. Poland
43. Portugal
44. Reunion
45. Russian Federation
46. Saint Pierre and Miquelon
47. San Marino
48. Serbia
49. Seychelles
50. Singapore
51. Slovakia
52. Slovenia
53. Switzerland
54. UK
55. US
56. Trinidad and Tobago
57. Turkey
58. Ukraine
59. Canada
60. Spain
61. Sweden
62. Italy
63. Republic of Korea
64. Romania
65. Thailand
66. Maldives
67. Malaysia
The new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 24 after it was first discovered in South Africa's Gauteng province. On November 26, the strain B.1.1.529 was named "Omicron" and later dubbed "Variant of Concern" due to its immune evasive and high-contagious characteristic. With confirmed cases from over 70 countries, Britain on Monday reported its first death from the said variant of COVID-19. With over 88,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, coinciding with Omicron, UK and health minister of participating countries at an emergency G7 Summit on December 16, labelled the new strain as the "biggest threat to global public health."