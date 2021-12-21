Omicron Scare: US Expert Claims New Variant To Cause 'viral Blizzard' Of COVID-19

As the new variant of the COVID-19, Omicron continues to spread in the United States, and cases are expected to rise. Michael Osterholm, the head of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, stated that the omicron variant would affect millions of people within the next few months. As per the reports of CNN, he continued by saying that they are getting ready for a "viral blizzard," claiming that millions of Americans will be afflicted with the new variant of the virus over the next three to eight weeks, and that will be stacked on top of Delta.

Osterholm is concerned that increasing cases will put pressure on hospital systems. He said that this is a storm and that a quarter or a third of the healthcare employees could quickly become cases themselves. A recent study reveals that omicron causes less severe COVID-19 symptoms than prior variants, and it has been linked to fewer hospitalisations, but it does spread quickly, according to Deseret News.

Scientists have urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be protected. Last week, Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House's coronavirus medical adviser urged those who have already been vaccinated should get a booster dose as soon as possible. He claims that the booster shots are effective against the Omicron variant.

National Institutes of Health Director Dr Francis Collins said that the Omicron variant of coronavirus will be seen in high numbers in the United States, but he also said that it's too early to conclude whether it would produce severe or lesser disease, according to CNN. Collins also stated that people can decrease the effects of the variant using vaccination, particularly boosters.

As of Dec. 19, the daily average for COVID-19 hospitalisations in the United States was more than 69,000, which is a 16% increase over the previous two weeks. Health officials say that a significant surge would inevitably result in more hospitalisations and deaths, according to CNN. Over the last two weeks, hospitalisation rates in Connecticut, Washington, D.C., and Rhode Island have increased by the greatest percentage.

