Omicron Variant: A Look At Countries That Detected New COVID-19 Strain And Their Responses

The new mutated strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (discovered in South Africa), which has the potential to be more transmissible, has reignited COVID-19 concerns worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that the risk of the new variant, Omicron, spreading globally is extremely high, and urged 194 member countries to accelerate vaccinations for high-risk groups.

As global outrage emerged about the new strain, governments rushed to close borders and reconsider restrictions. Since November 24, the Omicron coronavirus variant has been reported from at least 19 countries. The following is a list of nations where Omicron cases have been reported thus far:

List of countries that detected Omicron and their response

South Africa: 77 cases

Despite an increase in coronavirus cases in South Africa, where the new Omicron variant was discovered, stricter lockdown measures are not being implemented. Instead, the country's President, Cyril Ramaphosa, advised those who have not been immunised to roll up their sleeves. However, while coronavirus cases are on the rise, President told the nation last night that current measures such as use of face masks and a midnight curfew would suffice.

Botswana: 19 cases

Kereng Masupu, the head of Botswana's Covid-19 task force, told FRANCE 24 that the nation is taking all necessary public health measures to prevent the virus from spreading. Despite the fact that public health officials are extremely concerned about the new variant, Masupu stated that Botswana is prepared to deal with it.

United Kingdom: 14 cases

On Tuesday, the total number of Omicron cases in the UK increased to 14, with Scotland accounting for the largest increase. According to government statistics, there are nine cases in Scotland and five in England. Some of the cases were not linked to travel in southern Africa, where the variant was first discovered last week.

Concerns have been raised that the new coronavirus variant is already spreading in the community. The United Kingdom's four nations have all imposed travel restrictions in the region. Passengers on London public transportation will be required to wear a face mask starting Tuesday or face a £200 (Rs 20,037) fine, according to new government regulations. As part of stricter restrictions to help prevent the spread of the new Omicron variant, face coverings are now required on public transportation and in shops across the United Kingdom.

The Netherlands: 14 cases

The Netherlands has imposed stricter restrictions. Even before the country recorded its first confirmed cases of the new, more highly transmissible Omicron variant, an announcement imposing COVID-9 restrictions was made on Sunday amid rising infections. Under the new lockdown measures, bars, restaurants, non-essential stores, cinemas, and theatres will remain closed from 5 pm to 5 am.

Portugal: 13 cases

Portugal has put an emergency brake on the EU COVID-19 travel pass, which requires a negative coronavirus test for all new arrivals trying to enter the country by land, sea, or air, less than six months after it was introduced. The move comes as the pandemic spreads across Europe and a new strain of concern - Omicron - emerges. The requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test, PCR or rapid antigen, conducted in 48 hours prior to entering the country is one of them. The restriction will take effect at midnight on December 1 for all travellers, including Portuguese nationals and EU citizens and will be in effect till at least January 9.

Australia: 6 cases

State premiers have been advised by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to "not get spooked" by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and to remain calm about internal border closures. While speaking to reporters on Monday, Morrison stated that the Australian government's decision to postpone the reopening of Australia to international students and skilled workers was merely a precautionary measure to allow health authorities to gather information on Omicron.

Germany: 4 cases

The Federal Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that restrictions imposed by the German government on the populations of individual federal states to combat the spread of the coronavirus were fundamentally legal. The court ruled that the limits on the number of people who could meet and the curfews from 10 pm to 5 am were adequate for the situation. It claimed that the ban on in-person school attendance did not violate the German constitution's right to education because schools implemented online lessons when school closures were ordered. It also cited the fact that the closures were only temporary as a factor in their constitutional compatibility.

Italy: 4 cases

Italian authorities have barred those who have visited South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, or Swaziland in the previous two weeks from entering the country.

Canada: 3 cases

Canada will begin accepting international travellers who are fully vaccinated with World Health Organization (WHO) recognised jabs, including Covaxin, beginning Tuesday. Despite the fact that three cases of Omicron have been identified in the country, those who are fully vaccinated will be eligible for additional benefits such as not being subjected to testing upon arrival and avoiding a mandatory 14-day quarantine period that includes a COVID-19 test on the eighth day. The individual must have received their second dose of the vaccine series at least 14 days prior to entry into Canada to be considered fully vaccinated.

Hong Kong: 3 cases

Hong Kong has also implemented travel restrictions in Asia. Due to concerns about Omicron, the city has banned non-residents from entering the city from four African countries, with plans to extend the ban to travellers who have visited Australia, Canada, Israel, and six European countries in the previous 21 days.

Non-residents from Angola, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Zambia will not be allowed to enter Hong Kong as of November 30, according to a statement released late Monday by the Hong Kong government. Residents who have been vaccinated can return, but they must first quarantine for seven days in a government facility and then spend another two weeks in a hotel at their own expense.

Denmark: 2 cases

After two cases of the new variant, Omicron, were confirmed in Denmark, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke stated that the country was not considering new social COVID-19 restrictions at this time. However, additional travel restrictions to the country have not been ruled out. Face mask use and broadened coronapass (COVID-19 health pass) rules, which were agreed to in the country's Parliament last week, and will take effect on November 29, are "sufficient" in the eyes of the government and health authorities, according to the minister.

Israel: 2 cases

Israel had become the first country in the world to close its borders to foreign visitors and Japan quickly followed suit and barred foreign visitors from entering the country. Not only has Israel prohibited foreigners from entering the country, but it has also made quarantine mandatory for all Israelis arriving from abroad. Restrictions on the country's borders are not an easy step, but they are a temporary and necessary step, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

Austria: 1 case

Austria had already shut down public life on November 22 with its fourth national coronavirus lockdown, making it the first Western European country to do so this autumn in response to rising COVID-19 infections. Even if they tested negative for the coronavirus, the Austrian government prohibited unvaccinated people from entering indoor spaces such as restaurants, cinemas, museums, and gyms. It comes after Austria became the first country in the world to make vaccinations mandatory for all citizens.

Belgium: 1 case

For the second week in a row, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo had reinforced COVID-19 measures, closing nightclubs and ordering bars and restaurants to close at 11 pm. for the next three weeks.

Czech Republic: 1 case

In an effort to combat the outbreak, the Czech government declared a 30-day state of emergency and imposed additional coronavirus restrictions on Friday. All Christmas markets have been banned across the country, and bars, restaurants, nightclubs, discotheques, and casinos must close at 10 pm.

France: 1 case (on Reunion Island)

According to French Health Minister Olivier Veran, the government is taking steps to prevent the Omicron variant from spreading. In documents sent to establishments and health professionals on Saturday, the Ministry of Health recommended isolating any contact person at risk of a possible or confirmed case of the Omicron variant, even if vaccinated.

Japan: 1 case

Japan's government also announced that it would close its borders to foreigners due to an increase in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has stated that he is willing to accept criticism for being overly cautious.

Spain: 1 case

In its latest daily report on the epidemiological situation in Spain, released Monday evening, the Spanish Health Ministry listed the omicron coronavirus strain as a "variant of concern." Spain has tightened travel restrictions and implemented new quarantine measures for travellers from at-risk countries in order to combat the spread of the new variant. At a meeting on Tuesday, the Spanish Cabinet is expected to restrict flights to Botswana and South Africa.

Sweden: 1 case

As part of the government's efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, people in Sweden will be required to show proof of vaccination starting December 1 when attending large indoor events with 100 people or more.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: Shutterstock)