Omicron Variant: List Of Countries That Have Placed Travel Bans On African Nations

The variant, which has been dubbed 'Omicron' by the World Health Organization, has already been found in Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong, and Israel, and it is causing concern among travellers around the world. Following the discovery of the Omicron variant, several countries have rushed to prohibit flights from African nations, recalling previous emergency measures that resulted in a global travel freeze. Passengers have been stuck without warning due to the rapidity with which the new limitations were implemented; just hours after South African health authorities announced the finding of the variant. While South African scientists were the first to discover the novel variant, it is unknown if it originated there or was imported from another country.

Despite the sanctions, at least a dozen countries have already discovered the new variant. The majority of the cases discovered were among people returning from the area.

List of countries that have placed travel restrictions on South African nations:

The United Kingdom- As a precautionary move to restrict the spread of the virus, the United Kingdom (UK) was the first country to impose travel prohibitions from South Africa and five other Southern African countries. Non-UK and Irish residents who have spent the preceding 10 days in South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, or Namibia will be barred entry into the nation. The United Kingdom has added South Africa to its very restrictive red list.

The European Union- To combat the spread of a new COVID-19 type, European Union countries decided on Friday to implement a travel ban from southern Africa. The EU presidency stated in a statement that the 27 nations acted quickly after the EU executive advised them to be especially cautious in dealing with the variant until it was evident how serious of a threat it was. In a tweet on Friday, European Union President Ursula von der Leyen said, "The @EU_Commission will propose, in close coordination with the Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529."

United States- President Joe Biden placed new travel restrictions on southern African nations on Friday, joining efforts by other countries to attempt to prevent the spread of a potentially lethal new Covid-19 version that has sparked the fear. According to senior administration officials, the administration would begin restricting travel from South Africa and seven other nations (Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi) on Monday. Biden described the decision as a precautionary action until we gather more knowledge in a statement. According to administration officials, the ban does not apply to American citizens and lawful permanent residents, but they must still test negative before travelling to the United States.

Seychelles- South Africans, as well as visitors from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, will be denied entry into the Seychelles beginning Saturday. Residents who have previously lived in South Africa will be asked to self-isolate and submit to a PCR test. After a lengthy prohibition, the island group opened its gates to South Africans in mid-September.

Japan- The Japanese government said on Friday that Japanese nationals coming from Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, and Lesotho will be required to quarantine at government-designated housing for 10 days and undergo a COVID test on Day 3, Day 6, and Day 10. Japan has not yet opened its doors to foreign nationals. According to foreign media, the Japanese government indicated in a statement that it would tighten border procedures for travellers from South Africa and five other African countries.

France- According to France24, French Health Minister Olivier Véran declared on Friday afternoon that flights from South Africa and neighbouring countries will be stopped for 48 hours. "Although no cases [of B.1.1.529 infection] have been detected on French territory, the principle of maximum caution must apply," the French Prime Minister's office said in a statement. Air France has yet to publish a statement regarding the flight suspension.

Germany- Germany decided on Friday to name South Africa a virus variant area. As a result of this categorization as a virus variant area, South African visitors will be denied entry into Germany. The travel ban went into effect on Friday night. Airlines will only be able to fly Germans from South Africa to Germany. Even if they have been vaccinated, these returning citizens will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine.

Singapore- Singapore has declared that travellers who have visited Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, or Zimbabwe within the last 14 days will be denied entry. This prohibition, which went into effect on Saturday at midnight, includes transiting through Singapore. Singapore nationals and permanent residents will be able to return from South Africa, which has been reclassified as a Category IV country, but will have to spend 10 days in quarantine.

Israel- Israel announced on Thursday that its people would be barred from travelling to southern Africa and that foreigners would be denied entry, citing the discovery of a novel COVID-19 variant by South African scientists. On Saturday, however, the country announced that it would ban all foreigners from entering the country, making it the first country to do so in response to the possibly more infectious 'Omicron' coronavirus variant, and that it would also reinstate counter-terrorism phone-tracking technology to limit the spread of the variant. The prohibition, which is subject to government approval, will last 14 days, according to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Bangladesh- Bangladesh's government halted all travel to South Africa on Saturday, due to concerns over the spread of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant. Bangladesh's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Zahid Maleque, stated the country is aware of the new variant's emergence and has decided to halt travel from South Africa. He said, "We are also strengthening screening procedures at all airports and land ports."

Sri Lanka- The Sri Lankan government announced on Saturday that most visitors from six southern African nations will be barred from entry beginning on Sunday, following the discovery of a possibly more contagious novel coronavirus type dubbed Omicron in South Africa earlier this week. "With effect from Sunday, arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini are required to undergo mandatory quarantine," the Director General of Health Services stated in a circular.

Saudi Arabia- Meanwhile, due to concerns about the new coronavirus variant, Saudi Arabiaa has suspended flights to and from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, and Eswatini.

Austria, Australia, Netherlands Canada, and the Philippines- According to international media, Austria, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and the Philippines have joined a growing number of nations that have either suspended flights to and from South Africa or imposed additional restrictions on travel to the country.

