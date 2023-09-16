On Mahsa Amini's Death Anniversary, Iran's Security Forces Detain Her Grieving Father

Security forces in Iran temporarily detained Amjad Amini, the father of Mahsa Amini who died on September 16, 2022, in the custody of the morality police. As her unfortunate demise reached the one-year mark, forces detained her father and warned him against commemorating her death anniversary on Saturday.

According to The Guardian, the move was part of the Iranian regime's bid to squash public gatherings at Amini's burial site and protests on the sombre occasion. The Kurdistan Human Rights Network said that the Kurdish woman's family was told that they “do not have the right” to leave their residence and visit her grave.

Roads blocked, helicopters in air: Iran marks Mahsa Amini's death anniversary

Mahsa Amini died last year after being detained by the police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. Her death sparked riots across the nation and encouraged several women to ditch their headscarves. Amini, who was 22 at the time, was buried at the Aichi cemetery.

A year after her passing, authorities blocked roads leading to the graveyard on Saturday. In her hometown of Saqqez, choppers flew low as authorities attempted to crush any sign of dissent. In addition to that, Internet services were disrupted in several parts of Iran to prevent protesters from communicating and gathering.

Amini's uncle detained by Iranian authorities

Amini's father isn't the only member of the family who has been detained by Iranian authorities. Earlier this month, her uncle Safa Aeli was arrested. As per rights group Hengaw, he was taken to an undisclosed site and was detained without an arrest warrant. No charges were revealed.

Despite Iran's crackdown, Amini's killing has created ripples around the globe. On Friday, US President Joe Biden announced additional sanctions against “some of Iran's most egregious human rights abusers.” He reiterated the United States' “commitment to the courageous people of Iran who are carrying on her mission.” “They are inspiring the world with their resilience and resolve. And together with our allies and partners, we stand with them," Biden avered.