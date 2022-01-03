On Taliban's Order, Shops In Afghanistan Behead 'anti-sharia' Mannequins; WATCH

Executing Taliban's yet another bizarre order, clothing stores in Herat province of Afghanistan on Monday resorted to beheading mannequins. In an unverified video doing the rounds on social media, mannequins in large numbers can be seen being beheaded one after the other with a saw.

The 'Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice' of Taliban had ordered all the shops in Herat to get rid of the mannequins. Getting rid of mannequins that cost over $100 to $200 was causing heavy losses in the already troubled times for business, as per the businessman. Considering the same, the Taliban altered its order and told to behead them instead.

As per the Taliban, mannequins are in violation of the Shaira Law. "Even looking at them is against the law," a person connected with the Taliban was heard saying.

Taliban directs to remove women photos from ads

Notably, just a few days ago, the Taliban had barred women from featuring in advertisements. While announcing the decree, spokesman of Kabul municipality, Nematullah Barakzai, said that the interim Afghan government, consisting of all men, has ordered to immediately remove all the signboards, billboards, posters from local shops as well as giant shopping malls.

"Based on the decision of the government, the photos that are against Islamic regulations will be collected or removed from billboards," he said, adding that any kind of advertisement featuring women was against Islamic law.

Interestingly, before the formation of the 'inclusive government,' the Taliban had affirmed that it is committed to protecting the rights of women in accordance with Sharia law.

Retaliating to the presumptions of the world about the position of women under its rule, the group had said, "Women will be working with us shoulder to shoulder. There would be no discrimination against them in the internal community." The group added," We are going to allow women to study and work and all rights within the framework of Islam."

However, soon after the formation of the interim government, the Taliban turned tables and barred women from educational institutions and working, proving that they were not as of yet equal to men.

(Image: AP/Twitter)