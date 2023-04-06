One Chinese Aircraft, Three Warships Spotted In Taiwan's Vicinity : Ministry Of Defence

On Thursday, the Defence Ministry of Taiwan reported that a Chinese anti-submarine helicopter and three warships were identified in the vicinity of the island nation.

"1 PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said in a statement.

Despite China's warning of a "resolute" response, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the US, and following this meeting, Taiwan's defence ministry made a statement about the detection of a Chinese anti-submarine helicopter and three warships near the island nation.

"It is training, but the timing is quite sensitive, and what it is up to we are still studying," Taiwan's Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said. The aircraft has not taken off from its deck yet, he added.

Chiu, while addressing the media in Taipei, reported that the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong had been spotted on Wednesday and was presently situated 200 nautical miles (370 kilometres) from Taiwan's east coast, with Taiwan closely monitoring its movements. Chiu further added that the US aircraft carrier USS Nimitz is presently stationed approximately 400 nautical miles east of Taiwan.

Chinese authorities had announced earlier that they would be increasing their patrols in the waters between China and Taiwan, but without providing any significant details on the matter.

"The Chinese side's action deliberately escalates cross-strait tensions," Taipei's Mainland Affairs Council, which is the island's top China policy-making body, said as it accused China of "obstructing" trade in the Taiwan Strait by inspections of cargo vessels and passenger ships.

"It is a clear violation of the cross-strait shipping agreement and maritime practice which will have a serious adverse impact on the normal traffic between the two sides," the MAC said.

US House leader & Taiwanese President meet in Calfornia

Risking China’s anger, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday as a “great friend of America” in a fraught show of U.S. support at a rare high-level, bipartisan meeting on US soil.

Speaking carefully to avoid unnecessarily escalating tensions with Beijing, Tsai and McCarthy steered clear of calls from hard-liners in the US for a more confrontational stance toward China in defense of self-ruled Taiwan.

Instead, the two leaders stood side by side in a show of unity at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, acknowledging China’s threats against the island government but speaking only of maintaining longstanding US policy.

(with AP inputs)