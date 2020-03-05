OPEC Finds Alternative Form Of Greeting Amid Coronavirus Dread, Watch Video

As the world is battling with coronavirus outbreak, OPEC's secretary-general and Russia's Energy Minister have found an alternative form of greeting. A video posted by the organisation has surfaced online which shows secretary-general, Mohammad Barkindo and Russian minister, Alexander Novak chuckling and tapping each other's feet. The new form of greeting comes as a part of the organisation's precautions as they have been instructed to 'avoid handshakes and hugs'.

However, OPEC also posted another photo which showed Barkindo clasping hands with Nigeria's minister. The organisation also shared an advisory poster with a list of 'Do's and Dont's' to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. OPEC also said that number delegates attending this week's meetings would also be kept to a minimum and the journalists are also barred from the OPEC building.

OPEC in a Tweet said, “Journalists will not be allowed on OPEC premises. Closed ministerial sessions will be held in the main Conference Room. The press conference being held via webinar and there will be no photo session”.

Advisory: The @OPECSecretariat has taken a series of steps to prevent and mitigate the impact of #COVID-19 at our scheduled meetings this week. These follow advice from the @UN, @WHO and Austrian authorities. pic.twitter.com/lVwAd9yEW9 — OPEC (@OPECSecretariat) March 4, 2020

'Leg shake'

OPEC isn't the first to come up with an alternative form of greeting. A video surfaced online earlier this week which showed a man using 'leg shake' to greet his friends. Several internet users also pitched alternative ways to greet each other without the risk of contracting the deadly virus.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 70 countries since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit nearly 80,000 and more than 95,000 worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,000 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 139 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 3,283.

