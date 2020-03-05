Salman Khan Advices Fans On Coronavirus; Recommends 'Namaste' As Preferred Way To Greet

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood with a huge fan following across the country. The actor has been inspiring others to stay fit and healthy on several occasion. Now with his recent post, he has advised people regarding coronavirus. Read to know more.

Salman Khan’s advice to stay safe from coronavirus

Salman Khan has recently crossed 30 million followers on his Instagram handle. The Dabangg star has been active on the platform with posts about his personal and professional life. He has also urged his fans to stay fit and healthy in many posts.

Coronavirus outbreak has concerned people around the globe. Now with his recent post, Salman Khan advised everyone to greet others the Indian way in order to stay safe from the virus. He has also mentioned that once it ends, people can go back to shaking hands and sharing a hug.

Coronavirus or Covid-19 has hit India as per reports. The virus is said to spread through close contact and respiratory droplets produced when an infected person sneezes and coughs. It is advised that people should wash their hands constantly and stay hygienic. Salman Khan has also recommended everyone to do the same in his own way.

On the work front, Salman Khan will appear next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It is directed by Prabhu Deva and marks the actor-director duo's third venture together. Salman is said to play an undercover cop in the film. The movie is currently being filmed, as per reports.

Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The film will be distributed worldwide by Yash Raj Films. Radhe is scheduled to release on Eid 2020 and will clash with Laxxmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

