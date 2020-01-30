Optical Illusion Challenge: Can You Spot The Lizard Hiding In Plain Sight?

In a puzzle that has gone viral on the internet, Twitter user Earyn McGee recently shared a tweet that asked all her followers to find a lizard in the picture. According to reports, McGee often shares tweets in which she asks her followers to find a lizard hiding in the pictures.

This week you’re searching for Sceloporus graciosus, the common sagebrush lizard (see last rt for reference) @Yara_Haridy found this individual in Dinasaur Ntl Park! You’ll have until 9pm to #FindThatLizard. Post guesses in the comments with #FoundThatLizard. Good luck! 🦎💜 pic.twitter.com/DeNixIe4fZ — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc🦎🦎🦎 (@Afro_Herper) January 29, 2020

Netizens call 'Find that Lizard' challenge amazingly difficult

The challenge on social media platform Twitter prompted quite a few reactions.

I #FoundThatLizard! Ooh, they're a lovely color! Is that surface rocks or soil crust? — A. G. Radke (@StreamLass) January 30, 2020

Is this a trick? Like there are two lizards in the pic, but the obvious one is not Sceloporus graciosus? — Mark (@wellbredred) January 30, 2020

Just one and I’m pretty sure it is. But I’m happy to correct it if you have an alternate Id. — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc🦎🦎🦎 (@Afro_Herper) January 30, 2020

I think I'm getting the hang of this. #FoundThatLizard pic.twitter.com/zlenxCRyOQ — Janet Hill (@Saskajanet) January 30, 2020

#FoundThatLizard 🦎 And it just hit me that these photos would make amazingly difficult 🧩 — Sarah Deters (@Sarahdeters) January 30, 2020

I like to zoom out first, make sure there isn’t a Godzilla-size lizard on the horizon, and then zoom in to the foreground to study each fuzzy pixel.



I just #FoundThatLizard – what a beautiful color! — Dee Gardner ⚒ (@glacierpique) January 30, 2020

Try, oh try as I might.

I could not find that lizard tonight.

☹🦎❤#DidNotFindThatLizard#FindThatLizard — Pamela Mitchell (@naturesweb1) January 30, 2020

#FoundThatLizard - I love these, they were almost the only local lizards where I grew up in Montana. We used to find the teeny babies in the spring - so cute! — Tom J. Astle (@tjalamont) January 30, 2020

#FoundThatLizard

McGee also posted a tweet in which she thanked all her followers who played the game and posted a picture showcasing the lizard in the picture.

Hey everyone! Thanks for playing! I hope you #FoundThatLizard 🦎



PSA: There will not be a challenge next week as I’ll be in the middle of my written comprehensive exams. We’ll be back the week after next! pic.twitter.com/iAnJuoHolb — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc🦎🦎🦎 (@Afro_Herper) January 30, 2020

