Python Eating Up A Huge Lizard While Hanging Off Roof Shudders Internet

Residents of a retirement community in Nambour, Queensland were surprised when they came across a carpet python in their neighbourhood. The viral picture has surfaced on the internet which shows the python ended up eating up a huge lizard as its meal while hanging from a roof in the area. A picture of the shuddering incident has been shared on Facebook and has managed to garner a good amount of likes, comments, and reactions.

READ: Scary Video Of Python Attacking Deer At Lightning Speed Takes Internet By Storm

Users react over the video



The post has been shared by Churches of Christ Care - Seniors Lifestyles on Facebook on January 21. The post was shared with a caption, "Our Sanctuary Park Retirement Community residents got quite the show last week when this #carpetpython landed on their doorstep". Through the post, it can be seen a giant snake hanging off a roof with a large lizard in its mouth.

A lot of people have posted comments about the shocking image. A user wrote, "Nature at work". Another user wrote, "Amazes me how they can eat hanging upside down". The third user wrote, "Incredible" and another user joked, "Time to move".

READ: Python Jets Off On Airplane From Australia To New Zealand, Officials Rescue

Python attacks a deer

One of the clip from E surveillance Video of Central Chanda Division from Maharashtra. When pythons kill prey, they use a kind of ambush technique by jumping & striking the prey, grabbing it with their teeth in around 50 milliseconds only. ( Humans take 200ms to blink an eye). pic.twitter.com/e0jPrz1hVx — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 21, 2019

A video of a python tactfully attacking a deer had gone viral on the internet. The video footage was captured on a surveillance camera at Central Chanda Division in Maharashtra. The video was shared by a forest official Susanta Nanda on Twitter and the video footage captured the whole incident that began with a herd of deer peacefully drinking water from a pond.

Just after a few moments, a huge python jumped out of the muddy swamp, coiled itself around its prey, pulled it into the water grabbing the deer by its neck. The deadly snake was waiting for the right opportunity to capture the deer at lightning speed.

READ: Australia: Couple Finds Giant 10-foot Python Coiled Around Christmas Tree

READ: Video Of Python, Honey Badger, Jackals Fighting Each Other Takes Internet By Storm