'Orange The World' For Elimination Of Violence Against Women: UN

United Nations has designated November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women to highlight the issue of violence against women and girls. Over the years, it has evolved as a global, widespread initiative that involves 16 Days of Activism along with the 'UniTE' campaign which was launched by UN Secretary-General in 2008. This year's theme is 'Orange The World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape' marking the launch of days of activism that will conclude on December 10, 2019. November 25 also marks the efforts by the UN to prevent and end violence against women at the global, regional, as well as national levels and shows that there is widespread impunity on sexual violence and rape.

25 November is the International Day to End Violence against Women & the 🌎 is turning orange 🧡 to show that #GenerationEquality stands against rape.



Let’s kick off the #16Days of Activism & #orangetheworld! pic.twitter.com/tXbpG2IfuC — UN Women (@UN_Women) November 24, 2019

Why 'Orange' The World?

For 2014, the official Theme framed by the UN Secretary-General's campaign UniTE to End Violence against Women was 'Orange your neighbourhood' and for 2018, it was 'Orange The World: #HearMeToo' and for 2019, it is 'Orange The World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape'. There is a repetitive use of the colour, orange because according to the UN, Orange symbolizes a brighter future, free of violence. The colour also serves as a means of demonstrating solidarity in the elimination of all forms of violence and it is therefore used as the symbolic colour for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. As a show of solidarity, the UN kicked off this day by turning the world orange and starting the 16 days of activism.

It's International Day to End Violence against Women.



Whoever needs to hear this today:

We hear you. We see you. We believe you.



You’re safe here. 🧡#orangetheworld #GenerationEquality pic.twitter.com/1taGNj0wpl — UN Women (@UN_Women) November 25, 2019

Under this year's theme, the UN urges people around the world to get involved in the campaign by learning more about rape culture, listening to the survivors, and spreading their stories. There should be a start of conversations around the word, 'consent', and 'rape'. According to UN, one of the main challenges in prevention of rape and sexual harassment is the lack of understanding among people of the issue that 'only yes means yes' which is used by consenting adults in a situation. Because small actions can make big impacts, netizens have utilised '#OrangeTheWorld' to raise awareness for Generation equality and sharing their stories to highlight the violence against women and to put an end to the same.

Violence against girls and women is a massive human rights violation in its most devastating form. We must put an end to all kinds of abuse to reach equality & peace and protect the human rights of millions of women and girls. #orangetheworld #generationequality pic.twitter.com/OWebd3Tk0Y — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 25, 2019

Hey there!



So I need your help to be able to make a project I believe will be impactful for survivors of rape, a reality.



Watch the video to find out more

and check out this link:https://t.co/7SlihnY5fx



Thanks!#16Days #Safe247 #OrangeTheWorld #AOInitiative #Carolina4Kibera pic.twitter.com/rEA0b0pWFF — Adelle Onyango (@ADELLEO) November 25, 2019

The elimination of violence against women is a responsibility of all, but in the first place of us, men. Let us commemorate the victims and make the world a safer place for women. #generationequality #IDEVAW #orangetheworld https://t.co/JujGpQWlQQ — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) November 25, 2019

“Stop” means NO

“I don’t want to” means NO

“Leave me alone” means NO

“I’m not ready” means NO

“Pushing away” means NO

“I don’t feel like it” means NO

“Drunk or drugged” means NO

“Get away from me” means NO

Screaming means NO

Crying means NO



NO means NO#orangetheworld — Oluwafunmilayo🇳🇬 (@FunmiKolz) November 25, 2019

Today and for the next #16days each one of us should think of how to condemn, fight and eradicate #ViolenceAgainstWomen.

In our daily lives, in our families and communities, and around the world. #orangetheworld #GenerationEquality pic.twitter.com/8wLjARu4Sg — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) November 25, 2019

I wish more than anything for the day that we no longer have to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. #IDEVAW2019 #orangetheworld pic.twitter.com/z06ubYIiDj — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) November 25, 2019

