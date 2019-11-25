The Debate
'Orange The World' For Elimination Of Violence Against Women: UN

Rest of the World News

According to UN, this year's theme for International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women 'Orange The World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape'.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Orange The World

United Nations has designated November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women to highlight the issue of violence against women and girls. Over the years, it has evolved as a global, widespread initiative that involves 16 Days of Activism along with the 'UniTE' campaign which was launched by UN Secretary-General in 2008. This year's theme is 'Orange The World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape' marking the launch of days of activism that will conclude on December 10, 2019.  November 25 also marks the efforts by the UN to prevent and end violence against women at the global, regional, as well as national levels and shows that there is widespread impunity on sexual violence and rape. 

Why 'Orange' The World?

For 2014, the official Theme framed by the UN Secretary-General's campaign UniTE to End Violence against Women was 'Orange your neighbourhood' and for 2018, it was 'Orange The World: #HearMeToo' and for 2019, it is 'Orange The World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape'. There is a repetitive use of the colour, orange because according to the UN, Orange symbolizes a brighter future, free of violence. The colour also serves as a means of demonstrating solidarity in the elimination of all forms of violence and it is therefore used as the symbolic colour for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. As a show of solidarity, the UN kicked off this day by turning the world orange and starting the 16 days of activism. 

Read - UN Women Rallies On International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women

Under this year's theme, the UN urges people around the world to get involved in the campaign by learning more about rape culture, listening to the survivors, and spreading their stories. There should be a start of conversations around the word, 'consent', and 'rape'. According to UN, one of the main challenges in prevention of rape and sexual harassment is the lack of understanding among people of the issue that 'only yes means yes' which is used by consenting adults in a situation. Because small actions can make big impacts, netizens have utilised '#OrangeTheWorld' to raise awareness for Generation equality and sharing their stories to highlight the violence against women and to put an end to the same. 

Read -  International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women: History And Significance

Read -  One-in-three Women Experience Sexual, Physical Abuse In Their Lifetime: Reports

Read - Taapsee Pannu Says Pay For Women Often Less Than 1/4th Of That For Men, Calls It 'insane'

Published:
