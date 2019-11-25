One-in-three Women Experience Sexual, Physical Abuse In Their Lifetime: Reports

On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women, the United Nations talked about the grim reality where every one in three women and girls experiences physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. But the picture becomes grimmer when the perpetrators are mostly an intimate partner. The alarming figures on violence against women showed that half of the women killed worldwide, in 2017, were killed by their partners or family.

Centuries of male domination

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in an address, said that the rate of physical and sexual violence against women means the victims and survivors everywhere. “That means someone around you. A family member, a co-worker, a friend. Or even you yourself,” said Guterres. The UN Secretary-General said that sexual violence against women and girls is rooted in centuries of male domination.

Violence & abuse against women are among the world’s most horrific human rights violations, affecting 1 in every 3 women in the world.



We must take a firm stand against sexual violence.



We must show greater solidarity with survivors, advocates & women’s rights defenders. pic.twitter.com/t4oB52oQZ2 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 25, 2019

Weapon of war

Guterres talked about the gender inequalities that fuel culture saying these are essentially a question of power imbalances. “And rape is still being used as a horrendous weapon of war. All of that must change… now. I call on governments, the private sector, civil society and people everywhere to take a firm stand against sexual violence and misogyny,” he said. The UN Secretary-General urged everyone to show greater solidarity with survivors, advocates and women’s rights defenders. “Together, we can – and must -- end rape and sexual assault of all kinds,” he added.

UNiTE to End Violence against Women

This year’s theme for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is ‘Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape’. Starting November 25, the UN Secretary-General’s UNiTE to End Violence against Women, launched in 2008 by Ban Ki-moon, will focus on the issue of rape as a specific form of harm committed against women and girls in times of peace or war.

