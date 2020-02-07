Orangutan Extends Helping Hand To Man Stuck In River, Netizens In Awe

A heartwarming picture has surfaced on the internet which shows a moment when an orangutan reached out to help a conservationist who appeared to be stuck in a river. The picture was captured in a conservation forest area in Borneo as the man was seeking snakes in the river to protect the apes living in that area. It appears to show that an orangutan stretching out its arms to the man who stood in the knee-deep muddy river. According to the reports, the adorable image was captured by Anil Prabhakar who was on a safari accompanied by his friends when he came across the touching scene.

Foundation shares image on Facebook

Prabhakar later found that the unnamed man works for the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation, an organisation that is aimed to protect the endangered species. The foundation later shared an image on Facebook on January 6 that has been praised by many users. A person wrote in the comments section, ""Here, let me help you. So sweet". Another added, "Quite amazing, so touching".

Man refused to take orangutan's help

As per the reports, Prabhakar revealed that the man refused to take orangutan's helping hand as it is a wild animal. He added that someone told the man that there was a snake in the river and he went there to clear the bushes. Prabhakar added that the orangutan came to the banks and was watching the man what he was doing. It then came closer and offered its hand to help the man which he refused.

In a related incident, a new video had recently surfaced in which an orangutan can be seen taking care of three tiger babies. The video was shared by a user on October 20 and has gone viral with 332 Retweets1,197 Likes on micro-blogging site Twitter. Meanwhile, Netizens have reacted to the video with all praise for the orangutan.

