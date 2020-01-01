30 Animals Including Chimpanzees, Orangutans Die In German Zoo Fire

At least 30 animals have died after a fire ripped through the monkey house at the Krefeld Zoo on New Year's Eve in Germany. The fire that led to the death of chimpanzees, orangutans, a gorilla, bats, and birds was possibly started by fireworks in the city, local media reported. The Krefeld zoo has said chimpanzees bally and limbo survived the devastating fire but have suffered minor injuries and are now housed in two boxes in the gorilla garden.

Fire at German zoo kills 30 animals

The zoo issued a statement on its official website that read, "In the early hours of January 1 there was a devastating fire in the monkey house. The house burned down to the ground. Our employees are in shock. The fire department is on-site with a fireguard. We ask for your understanding that we cannot be there for you today. You can find current information on our facebook page."

The zoo also thanked people for their support at the time when it matters the most. The zoo said, "We would like to thank you for the overwhelming wave of compassion and assistance that have reached us on all channels. This is what our employees wear. We also thank you for the solidarity on social media. We read everything, but we do not manage to respond to it all. We are grateful for donations at all levels. In the future, the human monkey attitude will be a focus and we will build a new house."

Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter to find out the cause behind the deadly fire. Both the zoo and the city officials would not confirm the reports of local media that the blaze was sparked by the fireworks in the city during New Year's Eve celebration.

