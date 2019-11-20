Original Picasso Painting Created In 1921 Available For Less Than Rs 8,000

The Picasso Museum in Paris on November 19 launched a draw through which anyone buying a €100, which is approximately Rs 8,000 ticket will be having one-in-200,000 chance of winning a Picasso painting. The draw which is being run through the '1picasso100euros.com' website is raffling a canvas by the Spanish master worth more than one million euros. The money collected through the international draw will go to the charity CARE to combat poverty in Africa.

The painting which is being raffled is a still life of a stylised glass of absinthe and a newspaper Picasso created back in 1921. The draw will be taking place in Paris on January 06, 2020 under the supervision of a Court Officer. According to the website, the tickets will be delivered by email immediately after the purchase. The painting reportedly comes from the billionaire Lebanese-born collector David Nahmad. Nahmad also has one of the biggest private collection of Picassos in the world. Peri Cochin, the French television producer behind the draw reportedly said that she hopes to raise up to 19 million euros for CARE from the new raffle.

First edition of the raffle

This is not the first time a Picasso painting is being raffled. Back in 2013, Picasso's “L'Homme au Gibus” was won by a 25-year-old American from Pennsylvania. The first edition raised around five million euros to the benefit of the International Association to Save Tyre which is an ancient city in the city in southern Lebanon and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The funds collected back in 2013 have been used to build a handicraft village on the outskirts of Tyre, in the middle of an orange orchard. The village was inaugurated on September 2017 in the presence of Hervé de Charette, former foreign minister of France, and the French ambassador to Lebanon.

