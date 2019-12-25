Bolivia's Ousted President Morales Vows To Be 'back Within A Year'

Former leader Evo Morales who now takes refuge in Argentina, post disputed Bolivian elections told the media on December 25 that he plans to return to his home country by next Christmas. He added that he is helping his party prepare for an upcoming special election in an interview in Buenos Aires. Coming Sunday, members of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) coalition will get together in Buenos Aires to start choosing their candidates. Morales asserted strongly that there was no doubt that he would be back.

Morales told that he can't disclose the details of his plan due to security threat, yet his return to Bolivia is confirmed.

Morales blames lack of intelligence for his removal

The socialist leader assured that his coalition would win back the presidency.

Evo Morales was ousted because of irregularities detected by international auditors. The scandal sparked deadly riots and forced him to resign from the Presidency. Dismissing all allegations, Morales said that the situation arose due to a lack of early intelligence about what he calls a 'coup' that ousted him. He said they were surprised when things led to his removal. Expressing displeasure, he mentioned that neither the Bolivian police nor the armed forces warned him of the coup.

Morales ruled out himself as Presidential candidate

The Bolivian Government has appointed an electoral tribunal to set a date by January 2 for the new elections within 120 days since Morales was ousted. Jeanine Anez, Bolivia's opposition lawmaker, and Senate second vice-president took over the charge and declared herself to be the country's interim president. Prosecutors under her rule have issued an arrest warrant against Morales for sedition, terrorism, and terrorist financing. The former President has ruled himself out as a candidate and named Luis Arce Catacora, his former economy minister, and Andronico Rodriguez, a key coca farmer union boss, as potential MAS presidential candidates.

(With inputs from agencies)

