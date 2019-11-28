Over 1,200-year-old Tomb Excavated In China's Hebei Province

In a recent excavation, an ancient tomb dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) was reportedly found in North China's Hebei province on November 25. According to international media reports, the tomb is believed to be more than 1,200 years old. The archives were initially discovered by a villager while digging in Duanying village under Cixian county. A tombstone, two porcelains, 12 potteries and some bronze pieces were reportedly unearthed.

According to reports, the inscription on the square-shaped tombstone measuring 45cm in length and 9cm in thickness consists of 323 Chinese characters recording the name, birthplace and life story of the tomb owner, and its inscription year in 733. The archaeologists believe that the tomb owner was a respectable man, further adding, that the findings could serve as a reference for research on funeral customs and the village's history. Zhao Xuefeng, a cultural relics expert further told an international media outlet that two porcelains, one a bluish-white glazed tripod censer and the other a black glazed jar with two loop handles, are important to the research of the porcelain craftsmanship of Cizhou Kiln from celadon glaze to white glaze.

Tang dynasty

The Tang Empire was an imperial dynasty of China that ruled from 618 to 907. According to historians, the Tang Dynasty was a high point in Chinese civilization and a golden age of cosmopolitan culture. The Li family found the dynasty and it was briefly interrupted when Empress Wu Zetian seized the throne, proclaiming the Wu Zhou dynasty and becoming the only legitimate Chinese empress regnant. The Tang Dynasty is believed to be largely a period of progress and stability in the first half of the dynasty's rule until it was devastated by An Lushan Rebellion. The Tang Dynasty also saw many innovations, including the woodblock painting.

