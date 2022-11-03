With the rise of brutal human rights violations and crimes against journalists since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released a report stating that crimes against journalists are rising in the country and the media in Afghanistan is in 'peril'.

The report stated that the UNAMA has recorded the human rights abuse of more than 200 journalists in Afghanistan since August 2021. Journalists in the country have been victims of arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, threats and intimidation and face restrictions in accessing vital information.

On Wednesday UNAMA put out a tweet stating the deplorable conditions of journalists in Afghanistan. Putting out the figures asserted by the recent reports the UNAMA wrote, “Record high numbers include arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, threats and intimidation.”

— UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) November 2, 2022

On the occasion of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, the UNAMA demanded to “End Impunity” and protect journalists the UNAMA in its tweet stated that the “Media in Afghanistan is in peril.”

Taking to Twitter UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asserted that more than “70 journalists have been killed this year” while fulfilling their “ vital role in the society.” Adding that “Most of these crimes go unsolved” he emphasised the need to end the “common culture of impunity” and “enable journalists to do their essential work."

— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 2, 2022

The crackdown against journalists is still Persistent

The Tolo News reported that Journalists in the country face restrictions while covering security events along with access to information. The Taliban regime has been revoking the efforts on gender equality and freedom of speech in the country and the crime rates in the country have been rising ever since the takeover.

The South Asian Media Solidarity Network (SAMSN) in their report asserted that over 45% of journalists have quit since the Taliban assumed power. The increasing crime rates and ever-increasing restrictions against the media in Afghanistan have attracted criticisms globally.

The ANI reported that the Taliban promised to ensure women’s rights and media freedom in their first press conference after the takeover in August. However, The journalists continue to face retribution. With the rise of global criticism in regard to this situation, the UN demand to end impunity.