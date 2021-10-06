Over 80 Killed In Conflict Between Houthi Rebels And Yemeni Army Soldiers In Marib

Nearly 74 Houthi rebels, as well as eight Yemeni army soldiers, have been killed during a fight between the two sides in the central province of Marib, Yemen, on October 5, Tuesday. While speaking anonymously, a government military source from the frontline informed Xinhua that the combat occurred near the Lam'aa frontline of the Marib district, which is around 60 kilometres southwest of the government-controlled Marib city centre.

Furthermore, the representatives from the Houthis did not comment on this. The Lam'aa frontier serves as a vital link between Marib and the Safer oil fields. The Houthi militia, which is supported by Iran, started a massive attack on Marib in February in an attempt to gain power over the oil-rich province, which is the final foothold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in the north area.

Airstrikes on a Houthi settlement in the Marib region

Meanwhile, on September 20, airstrikes led by Saudi Arabia on a Houthi settlement in Yemen's central province of Marib killed almost 35 of the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led aircraft hit four rebel reinforcement convoys in and around the western Sirwah area, destroying almost 13 pick-up carts and killing over 35 Houthi fighters, according to a Yemeni government military source in Marib who requested anonymity.

Whereas al-Masirah TV, which is operated by the Houthis, reported that 23 Saudi-led coalition airstrikes were launched on Sirwah. They did not provide any further details regarding the strike.

Battle between Yemeni government and Houthis

Yemen, a small country on the Arabian Peninsula, has devolved into a hotspot of civil war and suffering. Yemen's conflict with the Houthis started in September 2014, when an Iran-backed militia seized command of Sanaa, the capital city. The rebel army toppled President Abed Rabbi Mansour Hadi's regime and established the Supreme Political Council with the aid of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Yemen's legitimate state has been at odds with the rebel organisation since March 2015, with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) supporting it. Hadi, the country's former president, fled to Saudi Arabia as a result of the conflict. Since 2015, hundreds of people have been killed in a series of attacks and counter-attacks, driving Yemen closer to famine and humanitarian calamity.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)