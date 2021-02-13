Oxford University To Test COVID-19 Vaccine Response Among Children For The First Time

In a first, the University of Oxford has launched a study to assess the safety and immune response of its COVID-19 vaccine in children. The study would test the efficacy of the vaccine that it developed along with AstraZeneca Inc., on children between ages six to 17 years. As of now, the Oxford shot has been granted approval in various nations including the UK, Argentina, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico and Morocco amongst others.

According to Sky News, the Oxford researchers will use 300 volunteers to assess whether the coronavirus vaccine will produce a strong immune response in the children. The trials are set to begin later this month at Oxford University and its partner sites in London, Southampton and Bristol. For the purpose of the study, researchers will give vaccine shots to 240 children with the rest of them being given a control meningitis jab.

Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial, Speaking to Sky News, stressed that although there was less chance of young kids getting affected by COVID-19, it was crucial to establish safety and immune response to the vaccine in children as some may benefit from vaccination. Since the initial report, the virus has hammered the United Kingdom with the caseload of infection surging to 4,013,799 and 116,287 fatalities.

WHO support Oxford shots

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended using the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, even for the countries who are battling the new variants of coronavirus. The organisation further said that the vaccine could be used in people aged over 65. Seen as the ‘vaccine of the world’, the vaccine is cheap and can be mass produced and stored in a standard fridge.

This comes in response to a report that alleged that the AstraZeneca vaccines were less effective against mutant of coronavirus first detected in South Africa. WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) has found out that the vaccine is effective against the South African variant.

