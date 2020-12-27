Oxford Vaccine Has 'winning Formula', Expected To Be Approved Within Days In UK: CEO

While the new COVID-19 variant continues to spread across the United Kingdom, the leader of the firm behind AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine has said that the researchers found the “winning formula” for efficacy. In an interview with The Sunday Times, AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot said that the vaccine, which is currently being evaluated by Britain’s indepe ndent medicines regulator, provides “100 per cent protection” against severe COVID infection requiring hospitalisation. He said that the firm will publish the results soon, amid reports that the UK regulator could approve the jab within days.

While speaking to the media outlet, Soriot said that he believes that the trials will show his firm has achieved a vaccine efficacy equal to Pfizer-BioNtech at 95 per cent and Moderna at 94.5 per cent. He added that he thinks he his company has figured out the “winning formula” and how to get efficacy that, after two doses, is up there with everybody else. According to reports, now, the Oxford vaccine could be rolled out as soon as January 4.

READ: 78-year-old Gets France's First COVID-19 Vaccine

READ: New York Begins Probe Against Provider Who May Have Fraudulently Obtained COVID-19 Vaccine

Over 600,000 citizens inoculated with Pfizer vaccine

Meanwhile, as the United Kingdom has already begun inoculation programme, more than 600,000 people in the UK have already been administered the first dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as part of one of the largest vaccination campaign. Between December 8 and 20, an estimated 616,933 people were inoculated in the UK, 521,594 in England, 56,676 in Scotland, some 22,595 in Wales, and close to 16,068 in Northern Ireland, according to the figures published by the British Department of Health and Social Care. “UK government has procured doses on behalf of the entire UK,” the department informed.

In collaboration with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the Pfizer vaccines were first administered to the vulnerable and elderly nursing home residents aged 80. The health and social care teams rolled out the first batches across 500 vaccination sites in England. The UK government prioritized the most populous home cares with 50 to 70 beds first. This comprised of 2,900 care homes across England. The department of health staff vaccinated at least 7 care homes first in areas—Slough, Aintree, Herne Bay, Thanet, Chalfont St Peter, Droitwich, and Cheltenham, as well as Chelsea Pensioners.

READ: Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine May Become The First To Get DCGI Nod For Emergency Use

READ: Russia Allows Domestically Designed COVID-19 Vaccine For People Over 60